Forbes Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Squash news and results: generations do battle on court

By Drop Shot!
July 27 2023 - 7:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local junior squash talents Tristan McKinnon and Jono Webb after their slick three setter. Picture by Drop Shot
Local junior squash talents Tristan McKinnon and Jono Webb after their slick three setter. Picture by Drop Shot

Wednesday night

July 19, week four of competition

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.