Squash news and results: generations do battle on court

July 19, week four of competition
'Generations of Squash' Claire Bayley and Grandmother Lindy Cowhan entertained all with their long match. Clair was initially two sets behind Lindy but finished three ahead, well done girls.
Jono Webb and Mum Louise also met for three sets, Mum won 6-1.
Court one: Cannons beat Thomases 19 to 16. Jono C v Brett 5-2, Nikki Doyle v Max Ridge 3-4 and sub N Bentick v Isla Doyle 6-1.
Court two: Bilsboroughs lost to Coombs 13 to 15. Wayne v Graham 6-1, Mel Cowhan v Chris Cogswell 1-6, sub G Ridge v Lucy Robinson 2-5 and Noah Bentick v Eli Bilsborough 4-3.
Court three: Thomasons were beaten by Benticks 15 to 19. Blair v Michelle 5-2. Youngsters Coby Hall and Will Markwort covered the court well for a five set effort but at two sets all Coby came home 15-11, great match fellas!
Sub M Ridge v Greg Ridge 5-2 and Nate Markwort v Beth Cannon 1-6.
Wednesday night's 'secret weapon' young Jono Webb subbed against Tristan Mckinnon winning 6-1 and another Jono, Cannon that is, at two sets down 9-15, 9-15 produced a hard fought come back 15-13, 15-8 but his opponent Jake Hennock, saved the fifth set 15-9 again, amazing stuff.
Court one: Millers defeated Hornerys 21 points to 14. Lockie v sub J Shaw 6-1, sub A Brown v Mitch Doyle 3-4, Pete Cowhan v Scott Webb 5-2 and despite Weivan Huang's lethal backhand he succumbed to Lawry Brayne's touch shots losing 1-6.
Next door: Pipers almost lapped Bayleys 18 points to 10. Darryn v Dan 1-6, Austen Brown v Jake Shaw 2-5, Nathan Roach was impressive defeating Shanna Nock 5-2 and John Ridley v Dennis Haynes 5-2.
Court three: Dawes routed Doyles 22 to 13. Oli v Alex 6-1, Mark Webb v sub M Ridley 4-3, Cam Dale v Max Ridley 2-5 and Deb Bryant v sub S Ridley 6-1.
