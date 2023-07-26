It's National Tree Day! Join Landcare for local planting this weekend

Hi Landcarers,
We are so fortunate to have the ongoing support of Parkes and Forbes Toyota for our National Tree Day events each year.
This support for Parkes National Tree Day stretches back beyond my involvement and when we commenced National Tree Day events in Forbes several years ago, they were right there with support again.
In 2023, Toyota Australia celebrates 24 years as the Major Sponsor of Planet Ark's National Tree Day. As part of their support Toyota mobilises its business network of Dealers, Teammates and brand ambassadors to support National Tree Day and assist schools, councils and groups to take an active part in caring for their local environment.
Individual Toyota Dealerships often go above and beyond in their support for local community events, providing funding for seedlings and planting equipment as well as merchandise and activities for kids and adults alike.
In partnership with Forbes Shire Council, Forbes National Tree Day will be held on Saturday, 29 July from 10am at the new BMX track.
Plantings won't be guarded because they will be in a flood zone and will compliment existing Lakeside native habitat.
Parkes National Tree Day will be held on Sunday, 30 July, from 10am at Akuna Road, near the newly established Akuna Wetland in partnership with Parkes Shire Council.
Our plantings work in with the naturally occurring Fuzzy Box species that occur in the area surrounding Akuna Road. The morning will also include an overview of the plan for Akuna Wetland site.
Established in 1996, National Tree Day has grown into Australia's largest community tree planting and nature care event. The program is a call to action for all Australians to get their hands dirty and give back to their community.
Please note that both sites are near water and adult supervision for children is crucial at all times.
Please make sure that you take the time to register, so that we know you are heading out. Sturdy shoes, water and a hat/beanie are recommended. All attendees are required to sign in on the day at the CWLL marquee. We will have free merchandise courtesy of Toyota to share on the day.
This year the forecast is looking fabulous for Saturday and Sunday events with the temperature teetering around 20 degrees!
If you can't register online, drop me a line on 0418 611 053.
