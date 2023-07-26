Forbes Advocate
Forbes High School news: celebrating NAIDOC, making butter and learning puppetry

Updated August 14 2023 - 5:57pm, first published July 26 2023 - 3:16pm
NAIDOC: Forbes High School came together to celebrate NAIDOC Week and acknowledge the role that our Elders play in shaping the lives of our students. We welcomed all students and staff with a smoking ceremony and celebrated storytelling through traditional dance.

