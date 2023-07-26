Forbes High School news: celebrating NAIDOC, making butter and learning puppetry

NAIDOC: Forbes High School came together to celebrate NAIDOC Week and acknowledge the role that our Elders play in shaping the lives of our students. We welcomed all students and staff with a smoking ceremony and celebrated storytelling through traditional dance.
Transition to Year 7: Last week we hosted a transition to high school evening for our 2024 Year 7 students and their families. If you missed out, it is not too late to contact our school for information.
Food tech: This term Mr Lickess's support food tech class is looking at the Australian Guide to health eating - looking at each food individually, starting with dairy.
The students watched a video on making butter from scratch and decided it would be fun to make our own.
After washing our hands, we collected all the equipment needed for the task: we safely made sure that the electric beaters were incorrectly and proceeded to whisk our thick cream.
We whisked it for 10 minutes until the fat had separated from the buttermilk (we are keeping the buttermilk for another recipe!) We squeezed all the buttermilk from the solid butter and rinsed it in icy water.
After we washed up, we had a taste of a little bit of our butter on hot toast and it was delicious.
Support: The students in Room 101 were extremely excited to begin a new unit on puppetry with Mrs Smith this term.
Mrs Smith led the students through puppetry techniques including voice exploration of tone, volume and pitch.
Students created a puppet profile and introduced their puppet to the class.
Mrs Smith has a rich history in musical theatre and performing arts and has tutored at State drama camp.
