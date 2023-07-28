Woodfired Eugowra will be bigger, better than ever

Woodfired Eugowra is back, and promises to be bigger and better than ever with great support from markets, live music and food vendors.
There are demonstrations, entertainment for the kids and of course toasty fire buckets to gather around.
Judd McKenna from the organising committee says the aim is to give the people of Eugowra and surrounding communities a great afternoon out - and it's all happening with the support of Cabonne Council and Eugowra Events and Tourism.
Markets will be behind the newly-renamed Fat Rock Cafe with 18 signed registered for the day, and the replica gold coach that attracted so much visitor attention last year has been restored and returned to its rightful place.
The main event will take place in the Pioneer Park on the Mandagery Creek across the road.
There'll be food vendors ranging from the Fat Parcel's small van through to Romanian Delights, woodfired pizzas and slow-cooked meats. The event is licensed with regional wine and cider providers attending.
A fire twirler is coming from Sydney for the event, Judd will be demonstrating making wine barrel furniture, and the popular DazArt who made the coach will be demonstrating metal forging.
Enjoy live music all afternoon with special guests from the Pacific Islands, and regional bands Just Us and Risky Business, and stay warm thanks to John Den's Aussie Fire Buckets.
Kids get a $5 meal voucher thanks to Cabonne Council and there's plenty of entertainment for them including a jumping castle, face painting, merry-go-round and mechanical bull.
It's on midday to 7pm on Saturday, August 5. Book your free ticket online.
