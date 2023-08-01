Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Forbes welcomes three new Australian citizens

August 2 2023 - 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three new citizens were welcomed as Australian citizens in a ceremony presided over by Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM on 21 July.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.