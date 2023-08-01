Forbes welcomes three new Australian citizens

Three new citizens were welcomed as Australian citizens in a ceremony presided over by Forbes Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM on 21 July.
The Council chambers were full as friends and family witnessed Emily Newham (Vanuatu), Amy Smith (New Zealand) and Fionnuala Young (Ireland and United Kingdom) officially become Australian citizens.
Mayor Miller conducted the ceremony and presented the three women with a welcome gift and their Certificate of Citizenship in front of guests and a number of councillors.
"Australia is one of the most culturally diverse nations in the world, as well as home to the oldest surviving culture in the world," Mayor Miller said.
"Since 1949 Australia has welcomed over 5.7 million new citizens to our shores. We are proud to say that 13.4 per cent of Forbes' population are born overseas and have chosen Forbes as their home," she said.
"Welcoming Australia's newest citizens, and welcoming them to Forbes especially, is one of my favourite roles as Mayor of Forbes.
"I can appreciate the fact that living in Forbes is enough to make anyone want to make living here permanent!" she added.
Australian Citizenship Day is held annually on September 17, a day to reflect and celebrate what unites us all as Australians, whether we are citizens through birth or by choice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.