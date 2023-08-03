Scholarship to help Madison follow her dream

Forbes High School student Madison Burbage has won a $20,000 Harding Miller Education Foundation Scholarship to help continue her studies.
More than 700 current year 9 students applied for the scholarships, which are for young women who are passionate about their studies, but who may lack opportunities to achieve their academic potential and dreams.
Through the scholarships, girls are supported in a variety of practical ways including with equipment, computers, internet connections, textbooks, tutoring and coaching.
Madison said the scholarship would help her pursue her passions in the future.
"I want to go to university to become a schoolteacher," Madison said.
"Looking after my younger brothers and being an assistant dance teacher only grows my passion to help others learn and grow and reach their full potential.
"This scholarship will better my education, and help secure my future and follow my passions without the added pressure of financial stress on my mum to help me achieve my goals."
Harding Miller Foundation Executive Director, Cara Varian, offered warm congratulations to more than 70 successful scholarship winners from across NSW.
"Our scholarship recipients are talented and dedicated students who simply don't have access to the resources they need to make the most of their education opportunities," she said.
"Girls are more likely to complete high school and go on to pursue further education when they are supported with equipment, money for resources, tutoring and coaching, and a woman's income will increase by up to 25 per cent for each additional year of education.
"That's why we want to support high-potential young women to stay in school and give them every opportunity to go on to further study including university."
Harding Miller has been offering the scholarships since 2016, and this year celebrates awarding its 1000th scholarship. The Foundation aim to present 8,000 scholarships by 2035.
Ms Varian said the Harding Miller Education Foundation focused on providing practical, tangible support to girls which is specific to their high school education needs.
"The scholarship funds devices and educational tools for the girls and provides them with a more level playing field with peers who are more socio-economically advantaged," Ms Varian said.
"We get satellite dishes installed in homes to make sure that the girls can get access to the internet.
"We supply noise-cancelling headphones if they don't have a dedicated study space.
"We send out supermarket gift cards if families are having trouble affording groceries.
"We take the steps needed to give young women a hand to complete their schooling and fulfil their potential."
