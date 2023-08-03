Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Scholarship to help Madison follow her dream

August 4 2023 - 9:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madison Burbage.
Madison Burbage.

Forbes High School student Madison Burbage has won a $20,000 Harding Miller Education Foundation Scholarship to help continue her studies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.