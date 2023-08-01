Forbes Advocate
Eugowra juniors take the soccer field for first time in decades

Updated August 1 2023 - 9:12pm, first published 2:35pm
Eugowra has fielded junior soccer sides for the first time in more than 20 years, and the kids are loving it

