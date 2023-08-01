Eugowra juniors take the soccer field for first time in decades

Eugowra has fielded junior soccer sides for the first time in more than 20 years, and the kids are loving it
Parents decided to launch the team earlier this year, to give their kids something else to be involved in, and the community responded to the call with great generosity.
"I think about eight or nine businesses from Eugowra jumped on board to help get it up and running," parent Judd McKenna said.
"The businesses paid for all their kit - the kids and families didn't have to fork out anything."
He understands it's the first time in 21 years the community has had a soccer team and they've fielded two: Under 6s and Under 6s in the Parkes District competition that plays on Saturdays.
"The kids are enjoying it - it's the first time a lot of them have played soccer. They're really getting into it," said Judd, who's watched his own son grow in confidence alongside his teammates.
"It's good seeing it.
"And we get a good turn out every week. We get people whose kids don't even play soccer who come over to support them."
