Buy backs and house raising in council's plan to protect against future floods

Buy backs and house raising will feature in a 10-year plan for flood preparedness and recovery Forbes Shire Council is calling for.
Our community needs to move to minimise the destruction and devastation experienced in future floods, Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said in a report to the council's most recent meeting.
"Council needs to take a very strong position on this as it is the only way we can deal with development that has occurred in the floodway," she said.
"Top of the list in this plan would be buy back arrangements and house raising.
"We want to make a really strong stand as a rural community and very, very seriously flooded community. We want a 10-year management plan."
The mayor acknowledged that development in the floodplain "is a legacy of previous councils" dating back a century, but said we couldn't continue to go from one flood to the next.
The council will also lobby governments for funding to improve or better flood-damaged infrastructure instead of just repairing it.
"For many years councils have been receiving disaster funding to build back the same old same to be washed away at the very next flood with no improvement," Mayor Miller's report said.
"This is an absolute waste of public and tax payers' money and we need to do things better."
Improving the "flood tolerance" of roads is a priority and the reducing the closure times on the South Condobolin road is at the top of that list.
Farming families to the west, including Bedgerabong, were cut off from Forbes with those roads closed from at least mid-September to mid-December last year.
The 17 mile and 21 mile could stay open to high clearance vehicles longer, and reopen sooner, if they had a more solid road surface, Mayor Miller said.
"We're going to be like a broken record on that until we achieve that," Mayor Miller said.
"(The closure) is not about the depth of the water, it's about the roadway getting washed away.
"If we had some kind of formed, cement road surface those high clearance vehicles, we can stop that isolation.
"17 and 21 mile is terribly terribly important."
Councillors backed the mayor's move to write to Premier Chris Minns and relevant NSW Government ministers informing them of Forbes Shire Council's intentions.
In July, the council hosted National Emergency Management Agency Coordinator-General Brendan Moon, NSW Reconstruction Authority CEO Simon Draper, Andrew Hall from the Insurance Council of Australia to see the damage caused by the 2022 floods.
General Manager Steve Loane said both levels of government recognised the impact of the flooding and the difficulty of recovery.
