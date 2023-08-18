Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Buy backs and house raising in council's plan to protect against future floods

Updated August 18 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Floodwaters surging through homes and businesses on November 16, 2022. Picture by Farmer From Down Under Brad Shepherd.
Floodwaters surging through homes and businesses on November 16, 2022. Picture by Farmer From Down Under Brad Shepherd.

Buy backs and house raising will feature in a 10-year plan for flood preparedness and recovery Forbes Shire Council is calling for.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.