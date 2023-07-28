Share your experience: Disaster Relief Australia is back with its Big Map

Disaster Relief Australia (DRA) - in conjunction with Forbes Shire Council - invites you to its 'Big Map' exercise for Forbes and surrounding areas.
On Saturday, August 12, DRA will host the exercise for community members who have an interest in disaster preparedness.
DRA understands that the best way for a community to manage and take ownership of its post disaster recovery is to ensure that community is heard, valued, and educated before that disaster occurs.
Educating and equipping communities with the skills and knowledge to identify and manage hazards is integral to achieving this.
At a community level, building the resilience and readiness of individuals, families and specific organisations creates a stronger community better equipped to manage the challenges of a disaster situation and recovery.
For DRA, knowledge, and awareness of community vulnerabilities, strengthens our capability and capacity to provide relief and recovery when required. It also strengthens the bonds we have within the community.
A flagship capability that sits at the very heart of Disaster Relief Australia's relief and recovery operations is the 'Big Map'.
With previous operational experience and a trained ability to assimilate risk, and operational effectiveness when on a battlefield, DRA volunteers are well placed to guide community though the hazards it faces when a disaster occurs.
For the DRA team, community led discussions and forums, such as a Big Map session, are second nature.
DRA does this via DRA's Operational Big Map. Based on military wargame theory, the Big Map is a visual device for stimulating innovative thought.
Created using drone technology, the Big Map is an opportunity for a community to gather and work together to identify risks, share experiences, and discuss ways we as a community can better prepare ourselves for events that may occur in the future.
Disaster Relief Australia is returning to the area, following its flood recovery operation earlier this year.
For almost two months, DRA volunteers were based at the Forbes Showground assisting community members in the Forbes, Parkes and Cabonne local government areas.
DRA's work included general flood clean-up activities such as mucking out and gutting of flood affected properties, removal of both furniture and damaged wall linings, remedial clean-up measures, debris management and removal, chainsaw operations, fence line repairs, aerial damage assessments and spontaneous community volunteer management.
For more information about the Big Map, head to DRA's website (Project Resilience - Disaster Relief Australia).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.