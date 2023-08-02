What's on in Forbes this August

The Kelly Gang bush band is coming to Forbes to lead a great night of fun and fundraising. This community and family event is on at the Forbes North Public School hall (York Street) in support of Scripture in schools. You can register online at trybooking.com/CJPYP or pay for your tickets at the door: family tickets are $50 for two adults and four children, or adults are $25 or children 6-17 years $15. This price does include entry and entertainment as well as refreshments on the night - all details online.