What's on in Forbes this August

August August 8
Two pop up Women's Health Clinics are coming to Flannery's Pharmacy. Women are encouraged to book in on 6852 1111. This is a free and confidential service covering women's health matters.
Saturday, August 5
Central West Bird Club is holding its annual expo at Forbes Showground on Saturday, August 5. Sale will be open to the public from 10am to 2pm unless sold out prior. There'll be trade stalls including feed, aviaries, breeding boxes, show and carry boxes, toys and more. You can get coffee and cold drinks, hot food, cakes and slices on site.
Saturday, August 5
Be warmed by the crackling fire as you take in local artisan food including woodfired pizza and low and slow meat. The kids will be entertained with a jumping castle, face painting and their own food options. It's free but registration is essential through 123tix.com.au
Saturday, August 5
Forbes Shire Council has an exciting night of country music for you at Lions Park. Gates open 5.30pm with music from Gracey Denham-Jones, Katie Jayne and headline act Hurricane Fall. Tickets are free but essential from 123tix.com.au
Sunday, August 6
Forbes Jockey Club is back on track with a Showcase meeting featuring a heat of the Big Dance and our feature sprint race The Ben Hall Bullet. There'll be bar, TAB and canteen on site, Fashions on the Field with great prizes and a jumping castle for the kids. Tickets 123tix.com.au
August 9
Neighbourhood Watch is here to help promote safety and security in our community, and they're welcoming locals to join them at their monthly meetings. They gather at the Vandenberg Hotel at 7pm.
Thursday, August 10
CatholicCare Wilcannia Forbes is hosting a family fun day in Nelson Park from 11am to 1pm, raising awareness this Homelessness Week. There will be a barbecue, activities, information and resources with a lucky door prize of a king sized swag.
Saturday, August 12
The Rotary Ipomoea markets return to Lake Forbes! Grab brekky and a hot coffee before browsing stalls including plants, jewellery, handmade children's clothes, vintage toys, produce and cooking.
Saturday, August 12
Disaster Relief Australia invites you to its Big Map exercise for Forbes and surrounds. They're at Forbes Town Hall 9am to midday, for community members who have an interest in disaster preparedness.
Saturday, August 12
Come along and join the fun of vogue dance at Forbes Town Hall from 2pm to 6pm once a month. All welcome, the current members are happy to share their knowledge with visitors and newcomers. Live music by Phil Redenbach makes this a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon. Ladies, please bring a plate to share afternoon tea.
Saturday, August 19
The best little show in the west is back! With all our favourite events including two days of showjumping, the fire bucket championships, a Show and Shine sponsored by Shannons and so much more. Pick up your schedules at the library, Isabel's Place, Visitor Information Centre or council - or go onto their facebook page to find out more.
Saturday, August 26
Come along to Victoria Park between 8am and midday and source fresh regional produce and goodies at the monthly farmers markets.
Friday, September 1
The Kelly Gang bush band is coming to Forbes to lead a great night of fun and fundraising. This community and family event is on at the Forbes North Public School hall (York Street) in support of Scripture in schools. You can register online at trybooking.com/CJPYP or pay for your tickets at the door: family tickets are $50 for two adults and four children, or adults are $25 or children 6-17 years $15. This price does include entry and entertainment as well as refreshments on the night - all details online.
Saturday, September 9
Little Wings is a non for profit organisation providing sick children and their families, throughout regional NSW, with free flight and ground transport for treatment. Their first "raise the wings" fundraiser dinner is on in Forbes. Tickets $120 through 123tix.com.au
September 8 and 9
It's Showtime! Save the dates!
