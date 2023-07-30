Forbes Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NSW Rugby League hands down penalties for off-field incident at Forbes, Wellington rugby league

Updated August 11 2023 - 2:18pm, first published July 30 2023 - 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATED AUGUST 11

Wellington's Seaun Stanley and Mick Peachey have had their penalties reduced on appeal to the NSW Rugby League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.