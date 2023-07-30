NSW Rugby League hands down penalties for off-field incident at Forbes, Wellington rugby league

Wellington's Seaun Stanley and Mick Peachey have had their penalties reduced on appeal to the NSW Rugby League.
Stanley's ban was reduced to one year while Peachey's was dropped to two weeks when appeals were heard this week.
Stanley's suspension was reduced to one year with a one-year suspended penalty. There are exceptions to his penalty which relate to volunteering with the Wellington Junior Rugby League Association and with match officials, with permission of the local referees' association.
The NSW Rugby League has confirmed five people have been issued breach notices and preliminary penalties for various charges under the code of conduct relating to an off-field incident at a Wellington Cowboys and Forbes Magpies match at Spooner Oval on Sunday 23 July.
A NSW Rugby League spokesperson said the following suspensions had been issued:
No further details have been released. Appeals could be lodged up to Tuesday afternoon.
In addition, both clubs were issued with $3000 fines by NSW Rugby League, which have been suspended until the end of the 2025 season pending no further incidents.
The Group 11 board also issued Forbes with a $2000 fine and the loss of two competition in each of their four grades for inadequate ground management, NSW Rugby League said in a statement.
