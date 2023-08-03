Get those raffle tickets, support our Sunshine Club and Royal Far West

Welcome everyone to Sunshine Corner once again.
The Royal Far West Op Shop is situated in Templar Street. We raise funds to help the children from the bush who are in need of medical assistance with their accommodation and medical expenses at Drummond House in Manly.
If you have any items for donation to the Op Shop please bring them in. All items must be clean and in a saleable condition.
Alternatively if you have large items to donate, we have a pick up and delivery service available on Thursdays. Please let us know before the date of pick up. Our phone number is 0448 763 151.
Tickets are selling well in the two raffles we have at the moment. At only $1 a ticket why not grab some and you could be the winner of a rustic fire bucket and kindling that was donated by Bunnings.
The other raffle is a Father's Day parcel with a first and second prize.
What a lovely surprise for dad on Father's Day.
In the op shop we have a lovely range of shopping bags, made and donated by one of our lovely volunteers.
The bags are reversible and only $3 each. Why not pick up one next time you are ni the shop to carry home all your bargains.
We have bags of rags available at $8. They are suitable for mechanics and cleaners and contain no nylon.
Time for the birthday book to open so we can wish them all a happy birthday.
Black Pat's Blonde August 3; Trust Me Princess August 8; Dr Esme and Marko's Montana August 10. Have a great day everyone.
That is it for another week so pleas stay safe and well and remember to keep smiling as a smile is like a ray of sunshine.
Lady Cat
