Students work alongside local pharmacists in bid to bring more professionals to country

Updated August 10 2023 - 9:32am, first published July 31 2023 - 8:53am
Pharmacy students from New Zealand, Alyx Day, Maria Dodiarto and Amy Chung, have worked in Forbes and Parkes with Life Pharmacy Group.
PHARMACY students from New Zealand have spent time in Forbes and Parkes in an initiative aimed at encouraging the next generation of pharmacists to complete their internship in rural Australia.

