Lutheran Church welcomes community to flood restoration celebration

August 21 2023 - 8:42am
David and Michelle Mahlo, with Pastor James Leach, warmly welcome the community to the reopening of Forbes Lutheran Church after the flood.
Forbes Lutheran Church welcomes the community to celebrate its rededication on August 27.

