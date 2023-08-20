Lutheran Church welcomes community to flood restoration celebration

Forbes Lutheran Church welcomes the community to celebrate its rededication on August 27.
Floodwaters went through the 90-year-old church about 200mm deep - staying for several days - in last November's second major flood.
After months of running driers, making repairs and sending historic furniture away for specialist restoration, the church members are ready to open the doors and welcome people in.
The Rankin Street church - on the south side of Woolworths - was built in 1934 with the church hall added in 1984 above what was thought to be the 1950s flood levels.
Both were affected by the November 2022 floods.
But the buildings are now clean and fresh again: the floors sanded and refinished, new carpets laid and sanitisation tests passed.
Church chairperson Michelle Mahlo and her husband David have been overseeing the restoration and are delighted with the results - particularly the care and attention taken in the restoration work done on the pews and historic furniture.
They still hold the table that dates back to the 1890s and was used as the church altar at the site of the first Lutheran services in Forbes - at the Bareenong church 14km south of town.
Church members have been gathering together in homes in the months the building has been closed, they're looking forward to welcoming more people now it's open again.
Pastor James Leach says the church has continued to be the church in the months the building was closed, supporting some 150 flood-affected families thanks to generous donations from the wider Lutheran church community.
On Sunday, August 27, there'll be a short service with Pastor James at 11am followed by a soup luncheon in the hall, which has also had its floors restored and new kitchen and bathroom fixtures installed.
