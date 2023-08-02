Bowlers continue their campaign for minor pairs glory

Fives to both pairs on the last two ends resulted in a 21-all draw between Geoff Coles and Sid Morris who at one stage led 16-6 against John Browne and Barry Shine who dominated late. Kerry Dunstan and Lyall Strudwick had to also work hard late for their 28-22 in 21 ends over Dale Scott and Rick Stewart after leading 17-8 at the half way mark.