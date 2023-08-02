Bowlers continue their campaign for minor pairs glory

MINOR PAIRS games at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club, or 'Bowlie' as it is more commonly known, continue with Al Phillips and Peter Hocking getting the better of Rob Priest and Peter Mackay last Wednesday afternoon winning 23-17 over the scheduled 21 ends.
Al and Peter were never headed in a somewhat tight match leading 13-5 after 10 ends before given a shock late leading 20-17 after 19. But all too late for the president and his mate.
The Eugowra combo of Cheree Vincent and Bruce 'Poss' Jones are gaining support as one of the pairs to contend with as favourites showing why last weekend winning 20-13 over Terry Molloy and Laurie Crouch.
They trailed 5-0 after four, 10-4 after nine before finding form to lead 13-11 after 16. 7-2 on the home saw out the convincing win.
SATURDAY social bowls attracted six teams of pairs where the hot combination of Christian West and Robert 'Bert' Bayley proved the winners with a combined tally of 14 ends won.
Second and third placings were taken out by Terry Molloy and Rick Stewart along with Bob Grant and Denny Byrnes after both finished on 11 ends won.
While in its early stages it is hoped more players will participate in Saturday social bowls, especially so as combinations are eliminated in championships games currently scheduled.
MID-WEEK BOWLS - With news ladies are joining men later in the year as one competition it was no surprise to see the talented Sue White skip for Laurie Crouch declared the winner on WEDNESDAY morning with a 25-18 victory over Barry White and Fred Vogelsang.
Played over 20 ends they had to come from behind trailing 8-10 at half time. A brilliant finish for 17-8 in the run home told the story.
Fives to both pairs on the last two ends resulted in a 21-all draw between Geoff Coles and Sid Morris who at one stage led 16-6 against John Browne and Barry Shine who dominated late. Kerry Dunstan and Lyall Strudwick had to also work hard late for their 28-22 in 21 ends over Dale Scott and Rick Stewart after leading 17-8 at the half way mark.
Bill O'Connell and Alf Davies, had to hold on late fight late winning 23-16 in 22 over Noel Jolliffe and Paul Doust after leading 19-7 in 15 ends. In the last game, triples, John Baass, Michael Coles and Tony Bratton won 16-9 in 14 over Geoff West, Terry Molloy and John Gorton leading 13-5 after nine ends. In-club winners, Sandra Priest and Alf Davies.
Good to see the reports are being read. Published in Wednesday recent bowls we had 'Bessy' Besgrove and Scott McKellar winning 30-18 over Lyall Strudwick and 'Scooter' Andrews. For the record reverse that result, no such celebration.
Excellent outdoor weather THURSDAY afternoon resulted in six games for the $400 jackpot. Resting touchers recorded to Cheree Vincent, Dale Scott, Paul Doust, Scooter' Andrews and 'Spro' Asimus who also collected a raspberry as did Max Vincent.
Terry Molloy and Peter Hocking won 30-15 in the scheduled 22 ends over Geoff Brown and Tony Bratton leading 17-9 after 11. Next door Bob Grant and Lyall Strudwick won 23-12 over Ron Thurlow and Laurie Crouch leading 13-8 at 'oranges'.
Cliff Nelson and Al Phillips showed their experience to win 27-15 over the Eugowra combo of Cheree Vincent and 'Poss' Jones coming from a slender lead of 8-6 after nine ends. Tara-Lea Shaw and Dale Scott won 20-10 over Max Vincent and Denny Byrnes comfortably in front 11-1 after 10 ends.
Peter Mackay and 'Scooter' Andrews were comfortable 26-12 winners over Dan Wright and Glenn Kearney due to a strong finish only leading 10-8 after nine ends. In the last Darryl Griffith and 'Spro' Asimus won 22-16 over Paul Doust and Allan Hilder with the score only 11-9 at 'oranges'.
SUNDAY morning the jackpot of $180 was won by the Shayne Staines and Dale Scott who shared with Geoff Coles and Cliff Nelson after the 'younger' pairing won 17-12 in 18 ends. They had to finished strong behind 9-4 after eight ends to dominate in the ends home.
Lindy Bokeyar and Al Philips won 21-10, also in 18 over Kerry Roach and Scott McKellar leading 17-2 at half way. In the last game, triples, Richard Biles, John Cutler and Russell Hodge won 16-8 in 14 over Jamie Dukes, Peter Greenhalgh and Allan Hilder leading 10-4 after seven ends.
LADIES BOWLS - Three games involving the remainder of the ladies took place where winners were Tanya Elsley and Colleen Liebich winning 19-8 over Gale McKay and Sandra Priest. They were never in doubt, leading 11-3 at the half way mark of 16 ends.
In the remaining pairs game Ann Nixon and Angela Dent fought hard winning 17-13, also in 16 over Lesley Dunstan and Robyn Mattiske. Leading 14-5 after nine ends they only secured victory with three on the last end.
In a game of triples Theresa Davis, Kay Toohey and Lyn Simmonds won 13-10 over Sue Smith, Carmel Murray and Annette Tisdell in 12 ends leading 7-4 half way.
Ladies thinking of playing an enjoyable outdoor sport are invited to play any Wednesday, phone the club for further details.
ON THE AGENDA - August and September is covered in Forbes for bowls with the Ben Hall Open Pairs set for Saturday and Sunday August 19 and 20. Play will be three games, 3-bowls pairs of 15 ends on Saturday followed by two games on Sunday.
The newly created Bushranger Classic is booked in for Saturday and Sunday September 23, 24 and is an open gender tournament. Send entries for the classic to the club forbesports@bigpond.com or phone Scott Andrews 0409 511 459.
Grenfell Open 2-bowl Triples, Saturday and Sunday September 9 and 10. Prizemoney $4,350.
SOCIAL BOWLS for everyone on Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning. POOL COMP every Friday evening. HAPPY HOUR on Friday 4.30-6pm (and raffle), also Happy Hour Sunday 12-1.30pm and BINGO Friday afternoon.NOTE - Shaoming Golden Century Chinese Restaurant closed for the immediate future as its holiday time. Back soon.
Having a function? The 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
