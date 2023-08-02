Inder claims win with good run home on fine day for golf in Forbes

By Short Putt
The weekend began on Saturday with a very welcome promise of sunshine, and it was delivered.
The warm conditions ensured the Forbes golfers enjoyed their time on the course, and even gave them more strength to bludgeon the course into submission.
The men's comp on Saturday was an Individual Par event, sponsored by Everest Auto Repairs.
The field of 67 players included three Juniors, each of whom bettered many of the adult players.
The Div-1 scores had a few unexpected marvels in the leading group. Marcus Inder took the win with a 5-under score.
He did not start particularly well with two 'minuses', but a par on the 5th hole turned his day around. His front-9 was quiet but he was quite strong on the back-9, scoring 4-under there.
Div-1 Runner-up was Caleb Hanrahan on 3-under. He has been in good form and needed to be as he scraped in on count back.
His front-9 was strong, managing a '+' on the 6th despite his low handicap, but unlike Marcus he was less proficient on the back-9, but his 'plus, plus, square, plus' finish did earn him his prize, nudging out Niel Duncan.
The Div-2 had nearly as many players under pay as the Div-1, but their scores were stronger.
Graham Newport used the warm conditions to good effect, warming his core muscles to produce good rotation on his swing and finish on 5-under. He had no 'minuses' on the front-9 but lost a bit of concentration on the back-9.
The Div-2 Runner-up was Jonathon Cutler with 4-under.
He played early in the day doing quite well on the front-9 to turn at 4-under but the sun glare must have affected his game on the back-9 where he could only finish on square. He was one shot ahead of the chasing pack.
The ball sweep went to 1-over on count back, going to: 3-under - N Duncan, G Falvey, L O'Connor, K Sly; 2-under - F Hanns, J Betland, T Toole; 1-under - Alf Davies, W Gunn; Even - D McAuliffe, T Morgan, R Williams, D McGroder; 1-over - M Livingston, K Sharpe, C Alley and P Pymont.
The visitors included Daryl 'Digit' McAuliffe (Nelson Bay) and Liam O'Neill (Shortland Waters (Newcastle).
For Digit it was a chance to relive some great play with great mates on the course. He was a bit rusty at the start and finish of his round but played well in the middle, finishing on par.
Liam found the front-9 interesting, with some floundering on the 4th and 8th holes, but concluded the back-9 was tougher.
The NTPs provided some excitement to the very last group of the day, eventually going to: 9th - Men: G Newport, 18th - Men: Caleb Hanrahan. Such were the closeness of their shots that even Stevie Wonder would have managed to putt them in, which both the players did.
Overall, there were seven 2's scored, with three apiece on the 9th and 18th. On the 9th Clayton Alley, playing early in the day, had put his shot very close and held the spot until Graham nudged him out in the last group of the day.
On the 18th Matt Walton thought he may have grabbed his second NTP in two weeks, but Caleb playing a bit later grabbed the spot. Although I did hear that Head Pro Will did better but graciously left it to Caleb.
The 3rd-hole Super pin seemed an easy prize for Anthony Alley, until Paul Kay put his shot to about 1 metre away. It looked as if Paul's game was going to surge, but alas the tide ran out quickly.
Interestingly, a group later in the day put all of their balls on the green, neatly surrounding the pin. Their excitement was quashed when they arrived on the green to see Paul's shot had gazumped them.
The Par format is quite ruthless, in an 'all or nothing' manner. Caleb Hanrahan managed an eagle '3' on the 6th hole, but could only record a 'plus' for his effort. And Head Pro Will managed 2's on both the 9th and 18th, but could only score a 'plus' on one of them.
Similarly, John B parred each of the par-3 holes, but finished 1-under on those. This format did not help Brian Doyle's scoring, but the company was good.
Some players could have scored better if not for flirting with the OB. George Falvey, playing for the first time after a break, finished on 3-under despite finding OB on the 6th hole. And OB on the 7th contributed to Paul Kay's demise.
There were a few 'frequent flyer' miles clocked up by some players. Two consecutive groups spent time on the Practice fairway searching for wayward drives off the 17th tee.
It was a memorable day for some players. Head Pro Will was especially pleased with his tee shots to the 9th and 18th holes - good strike, good flight, good finish. It was a day of firsts for Jeff House. The first time he saw Stevie G hook a drive, and the first time he saw an alternative way of marking a ball on the green.
The Sunday Stableford Medley once again had some entrants but not enough for a comp.
The Wallace Cup is in the Quarter-Final stage, in which one match has been completed. That saw a young but 'under the weather' Harry Callaghan outlast Wayne O'Niell to win a match in which both 'tried to lose', such was their play.
The remaining matches are: F Melisi v C Hanrahan, N McMillan v D Bayley, and J Haley v K Sanderson. These must be completed by Sunday 6th Aug, so the participants are urged to make some phone calls and get their match played.
Here is the news:
The Junior Coaching sessions began last week, but Head Pro Will advises that there is ample room for more to participate. Contact him at the Pro Shop (6851 1554) for more info.
Unfortunately the Lachlan Valley DGA event scheduled at Bogan Gate last Sunday was cancelled due to a lack of numbers. Quite disappointing for a struggling club in our District.
A reminder that the Trundle Mens Open is scheduled for this Sunday 6 Aug. Tee off is from 9 am. Saturday 5 Aug has an Open 4BBB Medley. Breakfast is available. See the Notice Board for a nomination contact.
It is crystal ball time:
Saturday 5 Aug is the Monthly Medal, sponsored by Bernardi's Marketplace. Sunday has a Stableford Medley scheduled at home with the Trundle Open also being played.
Two of the 'heavies' in twin towns veterans golf took centre stage last Thursday in Parkes with the local pairing of Nym Dziuba taking top honours winning with 40 points from Peter Bristol next on 37.
Playing on his home course Rob Staples kept it in-club taking the encouragement award while fellow club member Lex Hodges won nearest the pin on the 9th and Graham Cooke took B grade on the 11th. Forbes did have some success with Greg Webb taking A grade nearest the pin on the 11th.
Ball sweep to 34 points. 35 Jeff Haley (F), Steve Edwards (F), 34 Cath Kelly (P), Jeff Haley (F), Don McKeowen (F). Parkes courtesy the best from 16 players took the twin-towns shield with 209 points, Forbes with 12 reps, 201 points.
Forbes will host twin-towns vets golf on Thursday with noms from 9am for a shot-gun start at 10am.
Brian Clarke left the 'golfie' smiling last Tuesday after the social 12 hole comp winning with 28 points but as has became the habit of late their was no financial reward, just the honour of being the best on the day. Next were Alec MacKinnon and Ken Sly with 26 points.
Everyone is invited to play Tuesday, a social round over 12 holes from 9am and for some coffee after.
By The Roving Reporter
Last Wednesday 19 Ladies played a Stableford Event in Two Divisions which was sponsored by Ev Uphill and included the regular monthly Cake Day.
Division One Winner was Kerry Stirling (22) who had a very good 39 points together with Ethel Coombs (28) Winner of Division Two with 36 points. NTP 9th Verna Lane.
On Saturday 29th The Ladies played a Par Event in memory of our golfing friend Fran Smith.
Division One winner on a countback was Brianna Duncan(12) who had a plus one, Heather Davidson was the Runner Up.
Division Two was also close with a three way tie with Robin Lyell(27) with minus two from Kate Steele Park and Debbie Dingwall.
Nearest The Pin 9th was Sharon Grierson and 18th Robin Lyell.
Congratulations to the winners and thank you sponsors.
