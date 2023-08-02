Forbes Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Inder claims win with good run home on fine day for golf in Forbes

August 3 2023 - 9:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Digit McAuliffe about to enjoy his golf with good friends Dave Earl, Greg Webb and Brian Doyle. Picture by Short Putt
Digit McAuliffe about to enjoy his golf with good friends Dave Earl, Greg Webb and Brian Doyle. Picture by Short Putt

MEN'S GOLF

By Short Putt

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.