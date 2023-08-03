Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

From the mayor's desk: register and be part of Big Map flood exercise

By Mayor Phyllis Miller
August 3 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Disaster Relief Australia came to Forbes in the wake of the November 2022 floods. Picture supplied
Disaster Relief Australia came to Forbes in the wake of the November 2022 floods. Picture supplied

I am looking forward to seeing firsthand the Big Map experience being brought to Forbes by Disaster Resilience Australia (DRA).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.