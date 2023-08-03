From the mayor's desk: register and be part of Big Map flood exercise

I am looking forward to seeing firsthand the Big Map experience being brought to Forbes by Disaster Resilience Australia (DRA).
The Big Map is literally that - a map that will cover the entire Town Hall floor and allows a community to take off their shoes, stand on their chosen location, whether it be home or business or area, and talk about their experiences.
Building resilience creates an even stronger community and equips them better to manage challenges, and it strengthens the knowledge and bonds of organisations like the DRA in providing relief and recovery when it is required.
More information about the Big Map is available on our Facebook page and website, so please take the opportunity to register.
Nominations for the 2023 NAIDOC Awards have opened and provide the opportunity to recognise achievements of individuals within our Indigenous community and to foster greater understanding of Indigenous culture.
I encourage you to make a nomination, forms are available on our website at; Wiradjuri Culture | Forbes Shire Council (nsw.gov.au). These can be mailed to, or dropped off at, Council offices or emailed to community@forbes.nsw.gov.au
Finally, there is a huge weekend ahead of us with something for everyone.
Aside from all the traditional plans of sport, washing and garage sale spotting, take advantage of the Central West Bird Expo, the exciting first ever staging of Sundown Sounds at Lions Park and then the Forbes Cup races on Sunday - birds, music, food, horses, great company - it is all happening in Forbes!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.