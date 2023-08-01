Big Dance chance draws stellar nominations for Sunday's Forbes Cup

A record 163 nominations including several from leading Sydney trainers has laid the foundations for a bumper day of racing on Sunday for the Forbes Cup meeting.
Trainers who have won Melbourne Cups and Golden Slippers are among those to make entries for the 1600 metres Forbes Cup which is an eligibility race for the 3 million dollar Big Dance to be run at Royal Randwick in November.
Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott (Kangaroo Court), Clarry Conners (Real Peace), Marc Conners (Danish Prince), Bjorn Baker (Don Pedro), John Steinmetz (Dr Evil) are among the metropolitan trainers likely to head over the mountains along with Craig Weeding from Victoria (Easy Road) and the Wyong based Kim Waugh (Dimaggio).
Clint Lundholm from Dubbo who won the NSW Country Trainers Premiership for the just completed season, has nominated Notabadidea, winner of the 2021 Coonabarabran Cup and 2022 Gilgandra Cup, while another Dubbo trainer Garry Lunn is keen about the chances of the 2022 Coonabarabran Cup winner Knife's Edge.
Although stepping up to a higher grade the good looking grey gelding Cherry Blue trained by Clint Lundholm for the McMahon family from Tullamore, is a greatly improved galloper with four wins this campaign and all over the 1600 metres distance of the Forbes Cup.
Adding considerable interest is the involvement of Forbes based owners with Forbes Cup bound Invincible Dash and Napoleon Solo.
Part owned by Forbes Jockey Club president Randall Grayson and others in the Stock and Station agency business, the Nick Olive, Queanbeyan-trained Invincible Dash has over the past year won the Queanbeyan Cup and Parkes Satellite.
David Quirk and Richard Barwick are among the owners of the Natalie Jarvis, Moruya-trained Napoleon Solo, a last start Kembla Grange winner and overall winner of over $300,000 prizemoney.
The 2022 Forbes Cup winner One Aye trained at Canberra by the Barbara Joseph, Paul Jones and Matt Jones partnership is being aimed at a Cup defence while some great supporters of Forbes, the Hawkesbury based Terry Croft and Tara and Philippe Vigouroux stables have horses nominated for the Cup and other races.
The feature Sprint on Cup day, the 1200 metres The Amazing Ben Hall Bullet Open Handicap has attracted nominations from around the State.
Final acceptances for Forbes will be declared at 9am today (Thursday.).
