Big Dance chance draws stellar nominations for Sunday's Forbes Cup

By Colin Hodges
Updated August 2 2023 - 9:01am, first published 9:00am
A record 163 nominations including several from leading Sydney trainers has laid the foundations for a bumper day of racing on Sunday for the Forbes Cup meeting.

