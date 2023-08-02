Fashions, family fun: join us Sunday for race day

Forbes Jockey Club is ready to welcome race goers back to the track this Sunday, August 6, for an impressive day of racing and an all-round great day out.
Our Forbes Jockey Club president Randall Grayson says the committee has been hard at work for months for this day, the first big event since last November's major flooding.
"It went right through our buildings, we had to do a pretty extensive renovation to get the female jockey rooms and under the grandstand sorted," he said.
They couldn't be more excited to be welcoming locals, our friends from Bankstown and the racing community this weekend.
The Cup meeting has been moved to a Sunday so more locals can enjoy the spectacle, and they've put in an order for some better weather too!
The Cup nominations were nothing short of stellar and the the on-track action is going to be impressive.
You can purchase general entry tickets in advance through 123tix.com.au or pay at the gate on the day.
All facilities including canteen, bar and TAB will be on course on the day.
Don your finery and dress the kids up to because Fashions on the Field is back. Categories are Most Elegant Lady, Best Dressed Gent, Best Dressed Filly (Under 18), Best Millinery, Best Dressed Couple and Best Dressed Colt (Under 18).
Elite Event Hire is going to be on site from midday to 5pm with a jumping castle to keep the kids entertained.
"We're hoping for a great family day," Grayson said.
He's assured the quality of the racing will be excellent with not only the lure of a start in the $3 million Big Dance for the Forbes Cup winner, but the return of the feature sprint race the Ben Hall Bullet.
As a Racing NSW Showcase meeting, there's a minimum of $30,000 in prize money for each race and the Cup itself carries $50,000 in prize money.
"The track's in great order," Grayson said, adding it's been described as "the best it's ever been" by our long time track curator Tom Molloy.
