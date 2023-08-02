Forbes Advocate
Fashions, family fun: join us Sunday for race day

Updated August 6 2023 - 9:34am, first published August 3 2023 - 8:32am
Two of our 2022 Forbes Cup Fashions winners Casey King and Sally Martin. Be part of it this Sunday, August 6. File pictures
Two of our 2022 Forbes Cup Fashions winners Casey King and Sally Martin. Be part of it this Sunday, August 6. File pictures

Forbes Jockey Club is ready to welcome race goers back to the track this Sunday, August 6, for an impressive day of racing and an all-round great day out.

