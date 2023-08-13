Must-see entertainment for 2023 Bedgerabong Show

Bedgerabong Show volunteers have searched far and wide to lock in great entertainment for this year's show and once again there'll be plenty on site on the day for all the family.
From three rough logs, Rob Bast will create three works of art on show day - all carved with chainsaws.
He had the crowd rapt in 2019 when he carved a kelpie, an eagle and a fish out of timber, and we can't wait to welcome him back this year.
Bast is a predominantly self-taught sculptor from the Yarra Valley in Victoria who's been chainsaw carving since 2003.
"I've got 23 chainsaws in the stable and they have all got their different jobs," he told the Advocate.
He typically brings six or seven to the show.
Bast has just come from the Top End show circuit where he's carved out everything from crocodiles to cockatoos, but he loves to work on projects that are local to the region he's working in so expect to see something more familiar emerge in Bedgerabong.
Each sculpture takes two to three hours, so if you're there through the day you'll be able to see him work from log through to finished product on a couple of different projects.
This may just be your only chance to meet a pirate in Bedgerabong!
Captain Crackers is a pirate who wants to protect the treasures of the ocean, and he's calling on us to help.
He mixes fun, education, science and inspiration as he travels the country, speaking with children from childcare centres and schools. He loves to share the treasures of the sea with kids from rural NSW.
Captain Crackers is loading his ship for the trip west with marine artifacts, scuba diving gear and even a few friends all the way from the ocean.
Make sure you drop in and chat with him! Especially if you'd like him to visit your childcare centre or school as well.
Dane the Magician is sure to have all generations enthralled with a little bit of magic - and some tricks he's willing to share so the kids can amaze their friends.
Dane's own passion for magic was born when he saw a magician busking in Melbourne.
"I was so amazed by what I saw that I went straight to Bernard's Magic Shop and I've been studying and practicing ever since,"
"My dream was to become a magician and travel to around the world with a close up magic show. Now I am doing this."
The Kids Zone returns with face painting and the ever-popular farmyard nursery is back!
Take a seat ring-side any time as there'll be both ring events and showjumping - in fact, Bedgerabong will host two big days of showjumping over that weekend.
Don't miss the Hutcheon and Pearce grand parade at 2.30pm.
