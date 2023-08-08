Get those entries in, Bedgerabong Show is on August 19

Saturday, August 19 is the day!
It's Show time and Bedgerabong is ready to welcome the wider community to what is known as the best little show in the west.
Bedgerabong Show president Paul Faulkner says the show has for generations been a gathering place for farmers and all who share a passion for the land and their contributions to society.
"We embrace the opportunity to showcase the incredible talent, dedication and innovation that define the industry and reflect our community," he said.
He encouraged everyone to take time to enjoy the show and to embrace the sense of community that underpins this very special annual event.
"The Bedgerabong Show is more than just a gathering, it is a testament to the values of hard work, resilience, a deep-rooted love for the land and respect of community," he said.
There will be something for everyone from magic to the dog high jump, chainsaw sculpting and tractor pull, through to the fireworks at night.
Vintage car lovers are urged to take the drive west for the day with a show 'n' shine competition for them; while the Forbes and District Historical machinery will run their tractor pull.
Technology in ag is a big focus this year and there's a field day incorporated into the event in addition to all your show favourites.
Eugowra is hosting the Group finals in some of our Young Judges competitions - Merino sheep and meat sheep - with other finals locked in for Forbes, Eugowra and Parkes shows over the coming month.
The community looks forward to welcoming back entrants in the championship dog show this year, with an anticipated 400 entrants across 96 different breeds converging on the Arthur Findley Memorial Dog Ring.
Mr Faulkner extended his deepest gratitude to everyone who had worked to make the event a continued success: volunteers, staff, exhibitors and sponsors.
"Without your support, the show would not be possible," he said.
Find the sections on the Bedgerabong Show Facebook page, or pick up a copy of the schedule at Forbes Shire Council, library, craft shop or Isabelle's place.
Deliver your entries to the show on Friday, August 18 or by 8.30am on show day.
