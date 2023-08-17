Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

30 years and loving it: Simone's passion for volunteering at Learning Ladder

August 18 2023 - 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Countless locals growing up in Forbes have learnt a thing or two from dedicated Learning Ladder assistant Simone Craft who recently celebrated 30 years volunteering at the centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.