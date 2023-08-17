30 years and loving it: Simone's passion for volunteering at Learning Ladder

Countless locals growing up in Forbes have learnt a thing or two from dedicated Learning Ladder assistant Simone Craft who recently celebrated 30 years volunteering at the centre.
Simone - who is supported by disability provider Aruma and lives in a Supported Independent Living home in Forbes - counts the children she supports to be her motivation to continue volunteering.
"Sometimes mums and dads come in with their children and they'll remember when I used to help them as kids attending the childcare centre," Simone said.
"I love seeing the similarities in their children and will think to myself: I remember when their dad used to jump off that play equipment or their mum would throw sand everywhere!"
By achieving this milestone, Simone has also become a local legend for being the longest standing volunteer at the centre.
"There's been a lot of change and renovations over the years. I remember which teacher used to be in a particular room and when there wasn't any grass in the yard. Now there's a nice garden," she says.
Simone helps the children do a range of fun activities including art and craft and reading books from her extensive collection she brings in from home.
Despite her lengthy career at Learning Ladder, Simone's Aruma Support Worker Paula Furber assures that she's not looking to slow down anytime soon.
"Simone currently volunteers there on Mondays for a few hours and has been thinking about attending for longer hours or adding on more days. She adores her work and loves the kids. Simone is a lovely bubbly lady, and this job suits her so well," Paula said.
"As a dedicated volunteer in the preschool room, Simone enjoys engaging with the children and reading a lot of different books to them and encouraging them to play."
Forbes Learning Ladder Director Aidan Clarke congratulated Simone on her three decades of helping children in Forbes who have attended the service over many years.
"Simone has been a constant face at our service for well over 30 years. Her attitude and passion for the Learning Ladder is second to none and we are all so proud that Simone still comes to our centre and assists us," Aiden said.
"I can fondly remember Simone when I was a child attending the Learning Ladder and now working with Simone over the past 10 years has been an absolute pleasure. All of us here at Learning Ladder sincerely hope Simone continues her journey with us at Learning Ladder."
