Love country life and your local show? This night is for you

Forbes Show's Young Woman and Rural Ambassador programs offer some wonderful opportunities to young adults in our community, and this Friday night organisers are inviting you to find out more.
There's a meet and greet from 6pm at the Vandenberg Hotel on Friday, August 11, and Sam Mackay and Susan Earl are extending the welcome to anyone who's interested.
This is a social night aimed at bringing people together over a drink to hear about these opportunities, and ask any questions of locals with experience - so gather your friends and come along.
The Central West NSW Rural Ambassador program recognises the contribution of young people - men and women - aged 20 to 29 (at 1 May 2024).
It involves professional development including workshops, networking events and a mentoring program all designed to develop our future leaders and retain them in our shows and communities.
The Young Woman competition, formerly Showgirl, is open to young women aged 18 to 24 (as of 1 May 2024).
Certainly someone who has a passion for rural Australia and doing good things in her community
At a local level, this program is designed to develop regional young women, to benefit the individual, their local show society and their community.
You'll learn about interview etiquette, presentation and networking skills, and this can lead to increased confidence and open doors to opportunities.
For more information on the Rural Ambassador award contact Sam Mackay on 0498 761 336.
For more information on the Young Woman awards contact Susan Earl on 0428 4450531.
Judging for both competitions is on September 2 this year, and Forbes Show is on September 8 and 9.
