Love country life and your local show? This night is for you

Updated August 3 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 11:58am
Our Forbes Show 2022 Young Woman Kelsey Muller and Sydney Show Young Woman, Peak Hill's own Molly Wright. File picture
Forbes Show's Young Woman and Rural Ambassador programs offer some wonderful opportunities to young adults in our community, and this Friday night organisers are inviting you to find out more.

