Parkes hosts Regional Firefighter Championships at Keast Park

By Christine Little
August 3 2023 - 1:57pm
Parkes firefighters train all year-round to keep their skills sharp and provide the best protection to their communities. This training will come in handy this weekend. Picture by Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW
Parkes is about to host the Regional Firefighter Championships and word has it the community is just as excited about it as our firefighters are.

