Parkes is about to host the Regional Firefighter Championships and word has it the community is just as excited about it as our firefighters are.
Parkes Fire and Rescue NSW firefighter Simon King, who's lead organiser of the event, says the championships this Saturday and Sunday has particularly piqued the interest of the town with many curious onlookers as they've been preparing.
And why not - the championships attract some of the most talented firefighters in the state and there will be plenty of activities and displays to watch and check out.
Eighteen teams have registered for the competition but Simon expects there may be one or two late comers by the time it all gets underway at Keast Park.
"We have had some teams pull out unfortunately - three teams from the south coast have had to pull out because team members have come down with Covid," he said.
"Brigades also have to make sure they still have coverage of their towns... There's four people per team, so six teams in total have pulled out."
It's all still bringing about 125 firefighters to town and that's not including the officials and sponsors and their families.
A major feature for Parkes is that Acting Commissioner of Fire and Rescue NSW Jeremy Fewtrell will be coming to Parkes too. Commissioner Fewtrell was a zone commander in Dubbo and has family in Parkes, and always enjoys getting out to regional communities.
The Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner will be here as well.
The championships include firefighters from both Fire and Rescue NSW and the Rural Fire Service, and according to Simon, the team to beat is an RFS team from Kootingal, near Tamworth.
"They're very good and they'll be coming," Simon said.
"Echuca CFA is really good too, they've travelled around Australia and over to New Zealand to compete.
"There will be some very talented firefighters and then there's those who are here for the fun of it."
Parkes has one team entered and they're expecting a few hundred people will come down to watch.
The last time Parkes hosted these championships was in 2011.
Either way, it's going to be a great weekend showcasing extraordinary firefighting skills and expertise as teams battle it out for the title across 11 events. Most will run on the Saturday, with the championships concluding about lunchtime Sunday.
There will ladder climbs, structural fires, rescues and foam events, all with set time targets for firefighters to work towards and beat.
It starts from 8am and runs until 3pm on Saturday, with the opening ceremony at 9am.
There will be RFS and SES displays, and heritage fire trucks for families to have a look at.
Firefighters will also be holding a session with some of our schools on Friday.
A big focus of the championships too, Simon says, is on mental health and supporting one another and fellow firefighting communities.
It was a last minute decision to bring the championships to Parkes after its original hosts were forced to withdraw, with organisers given limited time to pull everything together.
"They wanted to bring it to an area that had been affected by the floods," Simon said.
"Upon agreeing to do it we decided that 100 per cent of everything had to come from Parkes - the banners and team shirts were made here, all our fruit pallets and all our water, and the caterers are all from Parkes.
"Apart from specialised equipment and gear coming from outside of town, the rest is coming from Parkes. We've even provided suggestions on where to eat in Parkes.
"It's bringing a big economic boost to Parkes."
The best teams at regional level get invited to the state titles and after that, the top three in the state qualify for the Australasian Championships.
"It's a big thing," Simon said.
"There are two regional championships every year."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.