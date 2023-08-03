How to manage your home temperature without breaking the bank

Keeping your home comfortable is a top priority, no matter the weather or season. Rain, hail, or shine, you should be able to easily manage your home temperature whenever you need to. However, skyrocketing energy bills can often leave you feeling like you're stuck between a rock and a hard place.



Fear not! There are a motley of available cost-effective solutions we are ready to share that can significantly impact your energy consumption and ensure a cosy home year-round without breaking the bank.

Assess your current AC system

Before diving into the depths of home temperature management methods, it's crucial to initially assess the efficiency of your existing air conditioning unit if you have one. While you may be able to repair or optimise your existing AC system to better manage your home temperature, this method should only be undertaken if it's less costly than buying a new unit.

If your AC system is more than ten years old, it's likely to be significantly less efficient than newer models. Aging systems not only consume more energy but also require more frequent repairs, leading to additional expenses over time. Therefore, you should consider a new method of temperature control to start saving money on air conditioning expenses.

1. Optimise natural ventilation

One of the simplest and most economical ways to regulate indoor temperature is through natural ventilation. Don't hesitate to take advantage of cool breezes during the evening and early morning by opening windows and doorways strategically.



You can even cleverly create cross-ventilation by opening windows on opposite sides of the house to allow fresh air to circulate and push out warmer air. During the day when it gets hotter, however, be sure to close windows and draw curtains or blinds to block out the sun's heat.

2. Invest in energy-efficient window treatments

While lesser known, window treatments actually play a vital role in managing indoor temperature. If you opt for energy-efficient curtains or blinds that have thermal insulating properties, you can help keep your home cooler in summer by blocking out the sun's heat and warmer in winter by preventing heat from escaping. This option acts as a barrier against extreme temperatures, reducing the strain on and cost of heating and cooling systems.

3. Weatherproof your home

Although this sounds like a simple solution that won't do much for temperature control, sealing air leaks and weatherproofing your home can in fact significantly impact its energy efficiency. Look for gaps and cracks around windows, doors, and vents, and seal them with weatherstripping or caulk.



By doing so, you prevent cool air from escaping during the summer and retain warmth during winter, making your home more comfortable and reducing energy wastage when you have your temperature system running.

4. Embrace programmable thermostats

It's 2023, it's time to embrace programmable thermostats and their full potential! After all, a programmable thermostat is a powerful tool for maintaining your desired temperature while conserving energy. Set the thermostat to shut off when you leave the house and start again just before you come home so you walk through the door to temperature paradise.



Timing is key with this handy feature. This simple adjustment can also lead to substantial energy savings without compromising your comfort. Some advanced models even learn your preferences and adjust accordingly, further optimising efficiency.

5. Use energy-efficient appliances

Home appliances, such as refrigerators, washing machines, and dryers, generate a surprising amount of heat while running. Therefore, to minimise the additional heat in your home during hot days, use these appliances during cooler hours, like early morning or late evening.



It is best, however, to opt for energy-efficient appliances when it's time for replacements. Though they might have a higher upfront cost, they can lead to significant savings over time through reduced energy consumption and less heat production, reducing the costs of your air conditioning bill in the hotter months.

6. Create shade outdoors

Perhaps one of the simplest concepts on this list, strategically planting trees or installing awnings, pergolas, or patio covers can create shade outdoors, reducing the amount of heat that reaches your home. This is because shade can significantly lower the temperature of your home's exterior walls and windows, thus keeping the indoor temperature more comfortable without relying heavily on cooling systems.

7. Maintain your cooling and heating systems

Regular maintenance of your air conditioning and heating systems is essential for their optimal performance and longevity. Models that are not appropriately taken care of are more likely to struggle with temperature control and often use their energy ineffectively, raising your bills more and more as time goes on.

That is why it's important to clean or replace filters as needed, as clogged filters can hinder airflow and reduce efficiency, while also posing additional health risks.



Schedule professional maintenance at least once a year to ensure that your systems are operating at peak efficiency. In the case that the cost of repairs are overtaking the overall worth of your unit, however, it may be best for you and your wallet to look towards purchasing a brand new system.

8. Upgrading to a new (energy-efficient) AC system

Replacing an old air conditioning unit is undeniably the best method to manage your home temperature without leaving a significant hole in your wallet. Older AC systems are notorious for being energy vampires, consuming excessive electricity and significantly increasing your utility bills. By upgrading to a new, energy-efficient model, you can experience a host of benefits that ensure both your household's comfort and cost savings.

Firstly, newer AC units are designed with advanced technologies, such as variable-speed compressors and improved insulation, which optimise energy usage. This translates to lower electricity consumption and reduced monthly bills, keeping your monthly budget well-intact.

Secondly, energy-efficient AC systems often come with higher Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) ratings, indicating their superior performance in cooling your home while using less energy. This not only saves money but also reduces your carbon footprint, contributing to a greener environment and a better future.

Moreover, recent AC units are known to offer improved cooling capabilities, maintaining a consistent and comfortable indoor temperature no matter the outdoor's current climate. This enhanced performance eliminates the need for excessive manual adjustments and helps maintain a stable environment without unnecessary strain on the system.



Trusted suppliers like Alliance Climate Control can help you find a unit that is optimal for your home and desired features without compromising on your budget. They even offer customers the chance to save money on their new unit by trading in their old one, helping you add a little more padding to your wallet.

With some proper research and some small changes around the building, managing your home temperature efficiently doesn't have to cost a fortune. Managing your home temperature without breaking the bank is entirely achievable with these smart and cost-effective strategies.

