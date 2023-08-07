Forbes Advocate
Join us at field day, be road ready for harvest

By Newsroom
Updated August 8 2023 - 11:12am, first published August 7 2023 - 2:57pm
The annual Road Ready for Harvest field day is a chance to update yourself on the regulations around moving machinery safely ahead of the busy season. Picture supplied
Farmers, contract harvesters, truck drivers, transport companies, pilots and agricultural machinery retailers are invited to attend this year's Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day on Thursday 17 August at the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange.

Local News

