Join us at field day, be road ready for harvest

Farmers, contract harvesters, truck drivers, transport companies, pilots and agricultural machinery retailers are invited to attend this year's Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day on Thursday 17 August at the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange.
Breakfast will be provided from 7.30am, with the official program kicking off at 8am. There will be a hands-on machinery display from 9am.
Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said that this year's event will focus on the rules and regulations for safely and legally moving agricultural vehicles, combinations and trucks on the road.
"Following feedback from last year's participants, we have decided to get back to basics and really focus on the details of the relevant notices and host a hands-on machinery display.
"We will also cover Chain of Responsibility, fatigue, conditional registrations and more. There will be speakers from NHVR, Transport for NSW and the GTSN/Graincorp.
"Safety and compliance during harvest is very important. Operators need to be aware of their responsibilities and ensure that all warning devices and travel requirements are adhered to.
"Regulations are constantly changing and events like this are important to ensure people are up to date on what's required before the upcoming harvest period," Ms Suitor said.
Registration is free but spaces are limited, so get in quick. Register via the Parkes, Forbes or Lachlan Shire Councils' Facebook pages or this link: https://forms.office.com/r/GX9WVkWYCT
"We'll also be running four satellite events to provide the same information to more farmers across the three local government areas. You can register for these events using the above link," Ms Suitor said.
The satellite events will be held on:
