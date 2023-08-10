Forbes Advocate
Vale Dianne Decker: farewell to a community champion

August 10 2023 - 3:00pm
She practiced her life with integrity even when it upset the status quo and always stood up for the underdog.

- Daughter Olivia Decker

DIANNE DECKER AM

11 November 1949 to 21 July 2023

Our community has farewelled a champion.

