Vale Dianne Decker: farewell to a community champion

Our community has farewelled a champion.
Dianne Sylvia Decker will be remembered as a passionate advocate, a life-long resident of our shire who lived her 75 years to the absolute fullest.
Tenacious, deeply caring, fearless.
In 2001 Di was named a Member of the Order of Australia for service to the community of the Lachlan Valley, particularly through preservation of and education about Aboriginal heritage, to people with disabilities, and to local government through the Forbes Shire Council.
In the year 2000 she was awarded the Australian Sports Medal for her work to establish the Special Sports Day she ran for more than 40 years for people with disabilities.
To her husband of 55 years, Ray, she was just terrific.
"She was a remarkable woman for the town," he said in tribute. "She stood up everywhere for the community, not for herself."
She never backed away from a fight, daughter Olivia said in sharing her mum's eulogy.
"(She) practiced her life with integrity even when it upset the status quo and always stood up for the underdog and was brave."
Dianne Sylvia was born to Ron and Rosa Pout of Wirrinya on November 11, 1947, a sister to Alice, Robyn and Joan.
She attended school locally and took her first job at Paddison's.
Dianne met Ray in Forbes: they shared a drink at a cafe and their friendship blossomed from there.
He soon became a regular traveller on the roads between her family farm at Wirrinya and his home at Warroo.
The couple married in 1967 and welcomed two children, Olivia and Rodney, into their lives.
Dianne was incredibly proud of each of their achievements and in recent years delighted to become grandmother to Aiden, Indigo and Ryder.
Her extensive community work spanned a lifetime - always with the support of Ray and her family - and there's no doubt we will miss something in our attempt to summarise her achievements.
Life with Di meant always being in the centre of whatever was happening at the time: Ray remembers cutting the timber for the railings at the Lachlan Vintage Village with Ron Tindall - managing editor of The Advocate in Di's years with this paper.
During the early years of the Special Sports Day they collected shearer's beds from local properties and set them up at the Showground for the wheelchair athletes who travelled to Forbes for the annual event.
They attended political announcements, Di never afraid to speak up and hold someone to account for their promises.
Ray remembers Di still had Rodney in her arms when she stepped up at a public meeting to speak to save the Forbes hospital.
His only regret is that Di didn't have time to write her own life story - it was a desire of hers but then, there was always another community cause to stand up for.
Di was elected to Forbes Shire Council in 1983, the only woman on the council at the time, and worked tirelessly as a councillor for the next 16 years. Her stories of those years alone would fill that book!
Di was passionate about Tidy Towns, driving Forbes in its campaign to win the major gong for our population category in 1992 and serving on the NSW Keep Australia Beautiful Board of Directors.
She petitioned for - and gained - funding to build the original bird hides at Gum Swamp and continued to highlight its importance as a wetland of national significance.
Di never missed an opportunity to champion women in leadership and she was elected national president of the Australian Local Government Women's Association where she encouraged other women and young people to be a voice in their communities.
Di found another passion working with House With No Steps and OCTEC.
In 1982 she founded the Special Sports day which, in those early years, drew athletes from Sydney, Canberra and further afield for a real Games-type event across numerous venues and days.
Swim events were held in the heated pool, novelty events like the dress up races on Spooner Oval, bowls at the Services Club. Wheelchair sports were a big part of the event and some of the athletes who competed here went on to compete at a national level.
Over many years, Di served the Indigenous community, working particularly with the Murrin Bridge community.
She also recognised the importance of documenting local history and was heavily involved in collating and publishing the Forbes History Book.
Di cared deeply for, and stayed connected to, people. She loved to travel and did so within Australia and internationally.
In one of many proud moments, Di was chosen to carry the Olympic torch on its Australian journey to Sydney in 2000.
Her photo album is full of photographs of friends from near and far who came to share the honour with her.
In the past few years, in defiance of the limitations of her health, she invested her energy in the Forbes Heated Pool, serving on the volunteer board and as its president.
The pool brings visitors from around the district and is vital for many from learn to swim through to rehabilitation.
Di was active in seeking funding and advocating for the improvements to this community-managed pool, which has now been extensively renovated and reopened to its members.
Her faith was a great source of comfort to her, and Di's funeral was held at St John's Anglican Church on Wednesday, 26 July 2023.
