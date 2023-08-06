Crowds gather for Woodfired Eugowra 2023

Crowds came to browse Eugowra on Saturday, August 5, with the community absolutely abuzz for the annual Woodfired event.
Hundreds enjoyed live music, entertainment and food at the Pioneer Park on the creek, and browsed market stalls and pop up shops down town.
Scope Clothing from Grenfell, Little Farmers online store and Craft on the Creek had the doors open and diners were delighted to take the first steps into the Escort Rock Cafe since the November 2022 flood event.
The park behind the cafe had market stalls that were busy right through the afternoon.
At the park, there were demonstrations of metal forging and wine barrel furniture making on site, a jumping castle, face painting and mechanical bull for the kids.
As the shadows lengthened, the fire buckets kept everyone warm and as the sun went down the crowd enjoyed a spectacular fire dancing show.
