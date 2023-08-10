Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Forbes veterans receive gifts of Quilts of Valour

August 11 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four local returned servicemen have been presented with quilts hand made by volunteers under the Quilts of Valour project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.