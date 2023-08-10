Forbes veterans receive gifts of Quilts of Valour

Four local returned servicemen have been presented with quilts hand made by volunteers under the Quilts of Valour project.
The not-for-profit organisation has been gifting quilts to Australian veterans since 2012, inspired by the program that originated in the United States.
In Forbes, quilts were presented to: Private Neil Biddle who served in Vietnam 1967 - 68; Lance Corporal Allan Bauman who served in Vietnam 1970 -71; Petty Officer /Radio Supervisor Reginald Allen Dwyer who served in Malaysia, Ceylon, Borneo and Vietnam; and Leading Musician Don Archer who served in Malaysia and Borneo.
The awarding took place in the Coral Sea room at Club Forbes and present were family members, the President of the Forbes RSL Sub-branch Mr Bryan Jones and the General Manager of the Club Mr Adam McGregor.
The poem "My Mate - Lest we Forget " written by Ian Coate - Military Illustrator and poet was read and Mr Allan Bauman, Secretary of the Sub-Branch gave the Ode and minute of silence.
All present proceeded to the Terrance, where by the generosity of Mr Bauman a splendid array of refreshments were served.
There were many complimentary comments on the quilts and on the generosity of the quilters who made and donated them.
Neil's quilt was made and quilted by Waverley Patchworkers Victoria; Allan's and Don's quilts were made and quilted by Victorian Quilter; Allen's quilt was made by Isle Barrett, Victoria.
Quilts of Valour is a not-for-profit organisation, the quilts are donated by quilters from all over Australia.
The Australian charity was formalised in 2012 by Helen Comport of Victoria with consultation and support from the Victorian Quilters Guild and Berwick RSL sub branch.
Following the tragic loss and injury of Defence Personnel in Afghanistan in 2010, Mrs Comport learned how touched an injured soldierwas by the warmth of the quilt he had been awarded by the American "Quilts of Valour".
There are now coordinators and representatives in every Australian State and Territory and some regional areas including: Chris and Pam Bellhouse of Mudgee 0499 942 225; and in Lightning Ridge Jane and David Hutchinson.
Mrs Bellhouse says the organisation encourages quilters throughout Australia to support Quilts of Valour Inc by making and donating quilts, they can also donate quilt tops, blocks and fabric.
Professional machine quilters are welcome to donate their services to machine quilt.
Quilts of Valour can be contacted via the web site wwwquiltsofvalour.com.au or P.O. Box 9057 Harkaway Vic 3806.
Mrs Bellhouse also had the honour of being a Torch bearer in the Legacy Centenary Relay in Forbes.
