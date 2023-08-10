Croft claims Cup win and Just A Brother is off to the Big Dance

Clayton Gallagher, who served much of his apprenticeship with Rodney Robb at Nyngan and is now a leading jockey based at Dubbo, found openings at the right time for Just A Brother ($26) to burst through the pack and win the Cup by a length from Ruben Bleu (Nick Heywood, $9) with Royalzel (Ken Dunbar, $26) a half length away third while Notabadidea battled on well for fourth.

