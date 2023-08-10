Croft claims Cup win and Just A Brother is off to the Big Dance

Superbly ridden by Clayton Gallagher, Just A Brother gave trainer Terry Croft a deserved win on Sunday in the 1600 metres Bankstown Sports Club Forbes Cup, an eligibility race for the $3million Big Dance at Royal Randwick in November.
Not only did Terry Croft win the Cup with outsider Just A Brother but he also finished third with another outsider Royalzel.
After having a close association with racing stables at Canowindra, Terry Croft has been a long time trainer at Hawkesbury and for many years has brought horses, friends and clients to Forbes for the Cup meeting.
Racing on a very well prepared track before an excellent crowd, Notabadidea led from Invicible Dash and Dr Evil in the run to the home turn with Just A Brother travelling beyond midfield on the rails.
Clayton Gallagher, who served much of his apprenticeship with Rodney Robb at Nyngan and is now a leading jockey based at Dubbo, found openings at the right time for Just A Brother ($26) to burst through the pack and win the Cup by a length from Ruben Bleu (Nick Heywood, $9) with Royalzel (Ken Dunbar, $26) a half length away third while Notabadidea battled on well for fourth.
Backed from $2.25 to $1.85 favourite, the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, Randwick trained Kangaroo Court (Jean Van Overmeire) had every chance but did not threaten in the straight.
Goulburn trainer Matthew Dale who finished runner-up in the Cup with Ruben Bleu had earlier won the 1200 metres The Amazing Ben Hall Bullet Open Handicap with Blitzar.Patiently ridden at the tail of the field by Irish born Louise Day, Blitzar ($4.60) rushed down the outside to beat Kattegat (Billy Owen, $4) and Boom Boom Basil (Clayton Gallagher, $2.70 favourite).
Natalie Jarvis, a successful trainer at Moruya, regularly brings a good size team to Forbes and it was a popular win when Our Kinsman won the opening event, the 1600 metres Seeley/Polyaire Showcase Maiden Plate.
Overcoming the outside barrier, Our Kinsmen (Shaun Guymer, $3.50) raced beside the leader Rain Don then shot away turning for home and safely held off Pretty Eyed (Nick Heywood, $2.80 fav.) and Camp Cove (Wendy Peel, $26).
Sponsored by the Walker Family from Forbes, the 1100 metres Country Boosted Maiden Plate saw a win by the Danny Williams, Goulburn trained Masters in an exciting finish.
Finite (Mathew Cahill, $10) reached the lead close to home before Masters (Nick Heywood, $3.10 to $2.35) squeezed through a gap to score by a half length with another half length to third placed Hot Extraction (Robyn Freeman, $9).
Formerly from Forbes and now a successful trainer at Orange, Alison Smith won the 1300 metres Shead & Nicholson/Daikin Showcase Maiden Handicap with Eilrahc (Beany Panya, $41) which produced a powerful run from well back to account for Pozesana (Robyn Freeman, $6) and Felix Pereon (Mathew Cahill, $8).
Another to finish fast from the back of the field was the Peter Morgan, Wagga Wagga trained Sheer Elegance (Mathew Cahill, $6) when beating Cartography (Robyn Freeman, $16) and Electric Storm (Michael Heagney, $6.50) in the 1400 metres City Club Group Benchmark 58 and Handicap.
From the Clint Lundholm stable at Dubbo, Invahir (Wendy Peel, $5.50) made it successive wins when leading throughout to defeat I'm A Shaker (Mathew Cahill, $3.40 fav.) and A Boy Named Soo (Clayton Gallagher, $5) in the 1400 metres International Gaming Technologies Class 1 Handicap.
Backing up from a runaway win at Warren, the David Smith, Mudgee trained I Like Big Putts (Clayton Gallagher, $4 fav.) had a handy position before winning the 1100 metres Roylance Tractor Replacements/Aristocrat Showcase Class 2 Handicap from Manzoni (Shaun Guymer, $4.20) and Pretty Extreme (Kayla Nisbet, $26).
