Netballers all set for Spring competitions

The Forbes Netball committee has been working hard, preparing for the midweek Spring Competitions starting soon, and the NetSetGo and Junior Mixed Gala day.
Junior mixed competitions: Junior netball will kick off on Wednesday September 6.
This competition will be a mixed competition for all juniors, with lots of new registrations expected and new players taking up the opportunity to play on Wednesday evenings.
Boys and girls can enter a team or join individually by emailing secretary.forbesnetball@gmail.com
Players who have already paid registration in the Saturday Woolworths NetSetGo program do not have to pay for any extra registration.
Go to netball PlayHQ to register, or visit the FNA Facebook page for more information.
Senior mixed and ladies: The very popular mid-week spring competition for all mixed and ladies teams, will have their first grading games on August 23, and second grading on August 30, giving everyone time to organise their teams.
Round 1 will be played on September 6.
Ladies may play in both the Ladies and mixed competition played on the same night.
There will also be a 17U division if enough teams nominate for that age group.
All the Spring competitions will be played through the school terms until November 29, no competition during the school holidays.
Players looking for a team should contact the secretary email above.
Team nominations will be entered through Forbes Netball PlayHQ.
NetetGo and Junior Mixed Gala August 27: This day is shaping up to be an exciting day of junior netball, where representatives from Netball NSW will also be in attendance.
Anyone can nominate for the day, and it will be a great way for any new players to try netball.
There will be a link provided by NNSW for all players to register into, which will cover insurances for the day.
This also means Forbes players do not have to be registered with NNSW before they can play in the day.
A Come & Try session will be held for all the Forbes players at 9am till 10am for all NSG and junior boys and girls playing on the day.
The Come & Try session will be run by Susan Pettit, a former Australian Diamond, and will be a free event for everyone from Forbes and district.
The games for the Gala day will start at 10-30am and continue throughout the day.
The draw will also include teams who have entered from the region, to play in the day of fun games.
Volunteers are asked t help, with each team to have an adult in charge and an umpire available for the games.
This day is a great opportunity for everyone in infants and primary schools to come and try the great game of netball with limited costs of the $33-00 team entry.
Keep the date in your diary so you don't miss this great day of netball.
Watch for more information as it comes to hand.
