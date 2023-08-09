Forbes Advocate
Netballers all set for Spring competitions

By Robyn Kenny
August 9 2023 - 1:30pm
Njari Walsh with the Forbes 12s representative team at the all age regional carnival.
The Forbes Netball committee has been working hard, preparing for the midweek Spring Competitions starting soon, and the NetSetGo and Junior Mixed Gala day.

