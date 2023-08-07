Forbes Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Squash championships off to top start

By Drop Shot!
Updated August 8 2023 - 7:57pm, first published 9:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Squash championships off to top start
Squash championships off to top start

The Forbes Squash Club's annual Championships began last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.