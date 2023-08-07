Squash championships off to top start

The Forbes Squash Club's annual Championships began last week.
Held over two weeks, with five nights of competition, from Wednesday August 2 and finishing with Finals on Friday August 11.
Some tough and top matches were seen thus far and while yes some results were predicted, upsets also occurred which always adds to the interest. And a chance to play higher players makes those graded lower keen for that extra challenge.
Mens A, B, and C grades are a knockout format with back draw playoffs; a total of thirty four men compete across those divisions.
Men's A Grade honors will be contested to the final point.
Men's B has several of our fittest competitors and has already produced some interesting results.
C Grade has some enthusiastic up and coming juniors playing their first championships.
Women's A and C are also knockouts but B is a round robin, sixteen ladies are competing overall.
Favourites could be; Shanna Nock, Ellie Cowhan and Claire Bayley.
The first week of competition had 28 matches which produced the following results:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.