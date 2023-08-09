Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Forbes' own Small Winemakers Wine Show attracts best entries in 10 years

August 10 2023 - 9:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Slessor, Jenny and Mark Watts, Alistair Lunn, Judy Kerr and Paul Bennett from NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show with Julie Virtue, Havannah House.
Amy Slessor, Jenny and Mark Watts, Alistair Lunn, Judy Kerr and Paul Bennett from NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show with Julie Virtue, Havannah House.

The much-anticipated annual wine show is almost here and entries are at a 10-year high.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.