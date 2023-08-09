Forbes' own Small Winemakers Wine Show attracts best entries in 10 years

The much-anticipated annual wine show is almost here and entries are at a 10-year high.
The NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show has attracted 589 entries from 103 wineries, the committee has revealed.
That's a record for the past decade, and includes 18 first-time entrants in an indication of the show's growing renown.
Judges begin their mighty task on August 21, with the public tasting set for that Friday night, August 25.
President Mark Watts says there is an additional judging panel coming to the table this year for a total 13 judges, with nine of those new to the Forbes event.
They represent every major wine region in the country.
Winning wines each year feature with a matched menu at the gourmet wine dinner, this year scheduled for September 9.
You can currently save $10 if you book your place at both functions, all tickets available through 123tix.com.au under NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show.
The committee has launched its 2023 event with the presentation of funds from 2022 to Havannah House.
Every year, the team from Havannah House hosts a free Christmas day function and Julie Virtue says the community support of organisations like the wine show is crucial - and very much appreciated.
Last year they welcomed 290 people for lunch in a huge volunteer effort.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.