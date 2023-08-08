Two teens charged after alleged attempt to carjack taxi

Two teens have been charged after an alleged attempted carjacking in the state's central west over the weekend.
It's alleged two passengers took a taxi to River Road, near Cottons Weir, before one allegedly produced a knife and demanded the female taxi driver exit the vehicle, a media statement issued by NSW Police says.
Following a short struggle, the two passengers fled on foot before the driver drove off in the taxi.
The driver - a 74-year-old woman - was not injured and attended Forbes police station where she reported the incident.
Following inquiries, officers arrested two boys on Sherriff Street, Forbes, about 5.30am and took them to Parkes Police Station.
A 16-year-old boy was charged with use offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence, stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm, assault with intent to take/drive motor vehicle, hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty, intimidate police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm and assault person with intent to resist/prevent apprehension.
A 13-year-old boy was charged with assault with intent to take/drive motor vehicle, assault person with intent to resist/prevent apprehension and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm.
The 16-year-old was refused bail and appeared at a children's court on Sunday, August 6, where he was formally refused bail to appear at another children's court on Tuesday 22 August 2023.
The other boy was given conditional bail to appear at a children's court on Tuesday 19 September 2023.
