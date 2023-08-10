Matildas inspire our girls at their own Mini World Cup

"GO THE MATILDAS!" was the cheer heard from Botanical Gardens on Tuesday where dozens of primary school aged girls played out their own Mini World Cup.
They were celebrating the Australian women's 2-0 win over Denmark on Monday night and inspired as they took to the soccer fields at Forbes.
The three Forbes primary schools fielded teams along with schools from Condobolin, Trundle and Holy Family at Parkes.
Competition was played out in Year 3/4 and Year 5/6 with the following results:
Year 3/4: Champions - St Laurence (A), Runners Up - Condobolin Public.
Year 5/6: Champions - St Laurence (A), Runners Up - Holy Family Parkes.
More than 155 girls were involved in the day: Forbes and District Soccer's Doug Mckenzie said some of the girls were experienced soccer players, some hadn't played before.
The goal was to give all of them a chance to enjoy the game and the day - and there's no doubt they'll be watching closely as the Matildas head into the quarter final in Brisbane on Saturday.
Got World Cup fever?
Western Sydney Wanderers and Canberra United women will play a much anticipated pre-season match in Forbes on Saturday, September 23.
Tickets are on sale through eventbrite.com
Tickets purchased for the game that had to be postponed last year are recorded and will be honoured at entry gate.
