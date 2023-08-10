Magpies keen to finish on a win with final contest of 2023 against Parkes Sunday

Forbes Magpies will leave nothing in the sheds this Sunday as they host Parkes Spacemen in the final game of the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership campaign.

While the rival clubs' seasons have differed greatly, Parkes a solid second on the Group 11 ladder to Forbes' sixth, there's a spirit that rises in these twin town derbies that can change everything.

"We're back at home and we've got nothing to lose this weekend," he said.

"We can't make semi-finals which is a bit disappointing but all the boys are really upbeat and really keen to finish on a win. It'd be nice to put in a good performance and take that into next year."

There's a full day of rugby league across all grades at Spooner Oval, with our league tag and Under 18s building toward their semi-finals, and the Magpies are looking forward to it.

"It should be a full house which I think the boys are really excited about," Greenhalgh said.