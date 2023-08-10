Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Magpies keen to finish on a win with final contest of 2023 against Parkes Sunday

August 10 2023 - 9:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Greenhalgh leads his team on.
Nick Greenhalgh leads his team on.

Forbes Magpies will leave nothing in the sheds this Sunday as they host Parkes Spacemen in the final game of the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.