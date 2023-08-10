Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Court

Christopher Michael Fisher of Forbes released from custody, on intensive corrections order for break and enter

By Court Reporter
August 10 2023 - 2:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes Local Court. File photo
Parkes Local Court. File photo

A Parkes magistrate wanted a night to 'sleep on it' before deciding the fate of a Forbes man who broke into a home and stole a TV, laptop and game consoles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.