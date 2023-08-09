Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Every reason to celebrate as Eugowra's Grace Katon moves home for her birthday

Updated August 10 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Eugowra's Grace Katon had every reason to celebrate on Wednesday, as the temporary pod she's called home was lifted out of her backyard marking her move home in her birthday week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.