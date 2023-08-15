Students get first look at Vintage Village Visitor Information Centre and insight into council

Year 5 students have had the first official tour of the Lachlan Vintage Village Visitor Information Centre as part of 2023 Local Government Week celebrations.
More than 100 students from the shire's schools had a "behind the scenes" look at what Forbes Shire Council does, meeting in the council chambers and Town Hall, and chatting with rangers.
Over the course of the day, students met with the Planning team to learn about the processes of designing future parks and providing feedback and building an egg carrier with Council's Projects team.
At the newly-opened Visitor Information Centre they learned about the importance of tourism to Forbes, and what there is to see and do in our shire.
Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM and General Manager Steve Loane welcomed students to the council chamber, before lunch with directors in the park.
"This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase to our future generations what it is we do at Council and how their feedback and input is important," Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said.
"As the level of government closest to the communities, councils are best placed to activate healthy local economies and thriving neighbourhoods."
Local Government Week runs annually to celebrate the work councils do in their local communities, including the wide variety of services they provide.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.