PM says "issues are complex" when asked to fund Resilient Homes program in central west

There's been no promise of funding from a federal level to raise homes in our worst-affected flood areas either.
Leader of The Nationals David Littleproud has asked the Prime Minister in Parliament whether federal and state governments would commit funding to the Resilient Homes program, which allows flood victims to rebuild above flood levels, or sell their homes and move to another part of town, in the central west.
It's effectively what our local councils and MPs are asking for.
Mr Littleproud said he asked the Prime Minister about the program in Parliament in June and in August he still couldn't commit, but said he would work towards an outcome.
Mr Littleproud added lack of funding meant there was lack of a plan, which was keeping struggling families in limbo.
Mr Albanese said Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt was convening a meeting of all national emergency ministers in the coming month.
"Frankly, the response has left communities, I know, in the Central West of New South Wales - I've had discussions with the member for Calare about these issues as well," he said in Parliament.
"I know that, in Lismore, as well, there are still people doing it really tough, and there we had a whole program, for example, of buying out people who were on flood plains who shouldn't be remaining there, because they just couldn't return to those homes.
"These issues are complex.
"I will continue to work, though, with people across the chamber, as I do on these issues, and I will engage directly with the honourable member opposite."
Shadow Minister for Water and Emergency Management Senator Perin Davey said Labor Government's actions didn't match their rhetoric.
"Both the Minister and the Prime Minister are quick to say they will do everything to support the people of Eugowra but where is that support?" Senator Davey said.
"Where is the house buyback package like the one offered to residents of the Northern Rivers?
"Why hasn't the Federal Government ensured the State start distributing the small and medium business support packages that we funded?
"These are legitimate questions that need answers.
"It is time the Government accepted that governing is more than photo opportunities and announcements."
