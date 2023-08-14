Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Breakfast time to look at road safety, freight issues impacting heavy vehicle industry

August 14 2023 - 2:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Finemore sharing his company's experience with with Seeing Machines' Driver Monitoring System. Picture supplied
Ron Finemore sharing his company's experience with with Seeing Machines' Driver Monitoring System. Picture supplied

Heavy vehicle safety was in the spotlight at a breakfast forum hosted by our councils in Forbes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.