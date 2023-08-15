What's on in and around Forbes this week

Friday, August 18
Forbes RSL Sub Branch will host a service to mark Vietnam Veterans Day at the cenotaph from 11am. This year marks 50 years since the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War.
Saturday, August 19
The best little show in the west is back! With all our favourite events including two days of showjumping, the fire bucket championships, a Show and Shine sponsored by Shannons and so much more. Pick up your schedules at the library, Isabel's Place, Visitor Information Centre or council - or go onto their facebook page to find out more.
August 22
Forbes Business Chamber is holding its AGM and urging locals to come along and advise what you want from your business chamber. It's on at 6pm - meet at 5.30pm for drinks and enjoy dinner afterwards. Go online to forbesbusinesschamber.com.au to find out more.
August 25
Entries in the 2023 NSW Small Winemakers Wine Show are at a 10-year high and organisers are extending the invitation to the public tasting and gourmet dinner. The Public Tasting will be held from 6.30pm to 8.30pm at the Forbes Town Hall on Friday 25 August. The Gourmet Wine Dinner, catered by Eat Your Greens and accompanied by trophy winning wines will be held at the Forbes Town Hall on Saturday 9 September. Buy your tickets for both and save $10 online at 123tix.com.au
Saturday, August 26
Come along to Victoria Park between 8am and midday and source fresh regional produce and goodies at the monthly farmers markets.
Friday, September 1
The Kelly Gang bush band is coming to Forbes to lead a great night of fun and fundraising. This community and family event is on at the Forbes North Public School hall (York Street) in support of Scripture in schools. You can register online at trybooking.com/CJPYP or pay for your tickets at the door: family tickets are $50 for two adults and four children, or adults are $25 or children 6-17 years $15. This price does include entry and entertainment as well as refreshments on the night - all details online.
Saturday, September 9
Little Wings is a non for profit organisation providing sick children and their families, throughout regional NSW, with free flight and ground transport for treatment. Their first "raise the wings" fundraiser dinner is on in Forbes. Tickets $120 through 123tix.com.au
September 8 and 9
It's Showtime! Save the dates!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.