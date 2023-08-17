Forbes Advocate
A win to celebrate as first grade Magpies' season ends

August 17 2023 - 3:00pm
It wasn't the season they'd hoped for but our Peter McDonald Premiership side has finished on a high with a win over Parkes at home.

