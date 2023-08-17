A win to celebrate as first grade Magpies' season ends

It wasn't the season they'd hoped for but our Peter McDonald Premiership side has finished on a high with a win over Parkes at home.
Forbes Magpies first grade led the Spacemen 16-10 when full time sounded at Spooner Oval in the final round of the regular season on Sunday - the club celebrating having won three of the four grades on the day in some tricky conditions as showers of rain came through.
While our first grade side - defending premiers - were out of finals contention regardless of Sunday's result, captain Nick Greenhalgh said it was still good to finish with that win.
"It was definitely a game we wish we had played six or seven weeks ago, just the way we turned up for each other," Greenhalgh said.
"Our ball control wasn't the best at times - the conditions obviously weren't great - but the way we still were able to play footy and defend our line for each other was what we've been speaking about all year. It's just a shame that we left it til the last game."
The match didn't mean much in terms of the Magpies' standing on the Group 11 ladder but Greenhalgh said it made a lot of difference to the team's confidence.
"Parkes are sitting second on the competition, they're a great side and they'll probably go a long way in the competition so for our boys to turn up the way they did I was super super proud of everyone," he said.
Forbes was away to an early lead in Sunday's first grade fixture, Pio Seci and Ray Towney scoring tries for the side and Nick Greenhalgh adding the extras.
Ryan Goodsell bagged a double for Parkes but only converted one of the kicks, which saw the visitors behind 12-10 at half time.
Forbes' Jordan Hartwig was the only one to go over the try-line in the second half.
It capped a day of success in three of four grades for Forbes Magpies, and now our league tag and Under 18s have qualified to contest the finals in those competitions.
