"Find money for this": Call to fund more flood-resilient homes, roads to prevent future heartache

Updated August 18 2023 - 3:30pm, first published August 17 2023 - 10:48am
The November 2022 flooding and (inset) its aftermath: ruined possessions, damaged roads. Main image by Brad Shephard, Farmer From Down Under
The November 2022 flooding and (inset) its aftermath: ruined possessions, damaged roads. Main image by Brad Shephard, Farmer From Down Under

We need funding now to minimise the devastation of future floods, community leaders have told the NSW Government.

