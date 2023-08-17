"Find money for this": Call to fund more flood-resilient homes, roads to prevent future heartache

We need funding now to minimise the devastation of future floods, community leaders have told the NSW Government.
Funding to buy back or raise homes in floodways, funding for better roads that won't require so much work to reopen, funding to make community infrastructure more flood resilient.
Forbes Shire Council in July resolved to participate in a 10-year flood management plan to introduce buy back arrangements, house raising and "building back better" as its number one practice.
Member for Calare Andrew Gee and Cabonne Mayor Kevin Beatty appealed to the NSW Government at a media event when NSW Ministers for Planning and Public Space Paul Scully, and Emergency Services Jihad Dib, were in Eugowra last week.
"I think that people in this part of the world look at some of the support that's been made available to other parts of NSW - like the home buyback scheme which enables homes to be bought back or homes to be raised - we need that here as well," Mr Gee said.
"We look at the community asset scheme to help councils get back on track and we need that as well.
"I know money is tight and the current state government has inherited all of this: everyone understands that and it's difficult to find money, but one thing we would ask is that you find money for this because our communities are crying out for help," Mr Gee said.
But there was no commitment from NSW Government representatives questioned directly on a visit to Eugowra.
NSW Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully said that a similar scheme in the Northern Rivers was introduced by the previous government, while the new government has inherited a $187 billion debt.
"I'm not blaming the previous government, I'm just acknowledging it's their decision," Minister Scully told media in Eugowra.
"We're going through a budget process at the moment, we're having to look at a whole range of things.
"The reality is we inherited $187 billion in debt - a $7 billion a year budget funding hole, which meant that 1200 nurses haven't been funded beyond next year.
"That $7billion is more than the NSW Govt spends on police and TAFE.
"We've got to work through all of the aspects of the budget, of flood recovery, of support programs, and when it comes to disaster assistance working with our federal colleagues."
Minister Scully did say he and Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib were in the region to listen to communities and their needs - and the message came through loud and clear from Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee and Cabonne Mayor Kevin Beatty.
"That's what we're taking back, that's part of the reason we are here," Mr Scully said.
Mr Gee asked the State Government to "find the money for this".
Cabonne mayor Kevin Beatty agreed.
"The community assets - we have something like $21 million worth of damage. Of that we are insured for about $3.5million," he said.
Cr Beatty highlighted damage to sporting fields and public toilets as well as roads - the washed out Nyrang Creek Bridge one.
"We're going to need a lot of support to give back to our community what they did have," he said.
The mayor also backed the call to fund improvements to protect homes.
"It's not just about buying back homes and demolishing them, it's about uplifting them - especially in Eugowra where these homes can be lifted out of harm's way, and about flood mitigation, finding material that's more flood resilient," he said.
Mr Scully also pointed to the "important inquiry" into the insurance response to the disaster - announced in Eugowra in July and formalised in federal parliament August 7.
"Because it isn't always the 100 pc responsibility of whichever level of government," he said.
"We think it's time that we have a look at how insurances and insurance companies can play a future role in the recovery."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.