Garden Club news: plans in place for Open Gardens

Thirty three members made their way out to Calarie Hall for our last meeting.
Elvy Quirk presided over our business meeting where volunteers for the Open Gardens in October listed their offers of help.
The Men's Shed are providing a barbecue lunch both days and members are asked to provide slices that can be sold to support them.
The Orange Garden Club are organising a trip to Thailand to view gardens, anyone interested let Secretary Robin know for details.
Helenie Carmody and Jan Richards were our guests from Young Garden Club.
Helenie is a zone Councillor and gave us an interesting talk on the history of the Garden Clubs Australia which started 73 years ago with a vision by Margaret Davis who visited the Chelsea Flower Show in England and then started in Sydney.
There are now 718 affiliated Clubs. Kaylene Bailey moved a vote of thanks.
Raffle prizes were won by Robyn Mattiske, Ann Nelson, Robin Pols. These were donated by Acheson's Mitre 10 and Helenie Carmody.
Flower of the month winners were Margaret West 1st with a Helebore Meg Scholefield 2nd a Begonia 3rd John Browne a Chrysantheum.
Our next meeting will be held at David and Leonie's home 62 Union Street Forbes on 24th August at 2pm, please bring a chair and cup.
See you there. - Green Thumb
