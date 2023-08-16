Grierson and Simmons prove they're a winning combination on the golf course

Despite the smooth and hard greens, and the importance of doing well for your partner, the number of 2's scored was very low indeed. Of the NTP winners only one, Nick Ryan, managed a two. There was a '2' scored on the 3rd hole by Mike Livingston but from outside the Super Pin. On the 1st hole there was a brilliant '2' scored, where any '2' scored there is a great score. Alf Davies took the honours there.