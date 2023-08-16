Grierson and Simmons prove they're a winning combination on the golf course

By Short Putt
Last weekend the weather gave the Forbes golfers a mixed bag, managing to make things comfortable on the Saturday and more difficult on the Sunday. Nevertheless the opportunity for exercise was welcomed by all.
Saturday's event was a 4BBB Stableford Medley, with players contesting for the 'Bob & Daine Doolin Memorial' Trophy. The 55 men and 10 ladies paired up with a view to hopefully improve on their performance in a previous event of this format.
The winning pair was the combination of Wendy Simmons and Sharon Grierson. This was a repeat performance from the Hawke Cup played a few weeks ago. Once again they combined very well, but this time improved their score to 48 points. They did not miss scoring on any hole, using their handicaps well to record a few 4-pointers and only one 1-pointer.
The Runners-up were the pairing of Ted Morgan and Matt Duff. Ted did most of the work but Matt was on hand to score handsomely when Ted stumbled, thus also ensuring they did not have any 'misses'. But they only managed one 4-pointer as compared to the three that the Winners scored.
The ball sweep went to 43 points on count back, going to: 44 - J Cutler/ G Hooper, R Baker/K Sly, M Walton/ J House; 43 - A Norton-Knight/J Milton, M Watts/M Livingston, J Cripps/V Lane, B Duncan/C Duncan and L O'Connor/Alf Davies.
The visitors included Adam and Jarod Hall from Trundle. While they were each paired with locals they still struggled on the grass greens. Also on the course was Digit McAuliffe. He combined well with Niel Duncan from tee to green but they both fell down on the putting.
The greens have definitely 'gotten' harder over recent weeks making it difficult to hold approach shots. This resulted on only one name on the NTP cards for most holes. The NTP's went to: 9th - Men: N Ryan, Ladies: J Cripps, 18th - Men: H Callaghan, Ladies: V Lane.
Despite the smooth and hard greens, and the importance of doing well for your partner, the number of 2's scored was very low indeed. Of the NTP winners only one, Nick Ryan, managed a two. There was a '2' scored on the 3rd hole by Mike Livingston but from outside the Super Pin. On the 1st hole there was a brilliant '2' scored, where any '2' scored there is a great score. Alf Davies took the honours there.
The 3rd-hole Super pin once again required a keen shot to win it. This week, and once again, the early players had their name on the sheet and kept a grip on the prize. It eventually went to Adam Hall (Trundle) with a shot to 1.66 metres, but no '2' to finish with.
A teams format golf competition does put different pressures onto the individual players. Some pairs evenly shoulder the burden of scoring, while others seem to be a bit lopsided. Generally you can be assured that a score well below a 'handicap' score is needed to be among the prize winners. Overall, the scores for this event were much better than for the Hawke Cup event.
This week, of the 33 pairs that played there were 5 pairs who scored less than 36 points, and a further 9 pairs who scored between 36 and 40 points, which is considered an 'average' score for this format. This puts the winner's scores in some perspective as to how good it really was.
And generally speaking, where a pair has a bit of a gap in their handicap, the higher handicapper seems to play better and get their name on the scoresheet more often. And the lower the handicaps and the smaller the gap between them, then the harder it is to score well.
The Sunday Stableford Medley is trying something different. The format will now be a 9-hole Stableford Medley Comp, with front and back holes alternating each week. This way the cards will accumulate and count towards handicapping.
For this first round the weather dampened the enthusiasm and only Jake LeBroque managed to supply a card. His 18 points was quite tidy and based on previous weeks would have earnt him some reward. Contact Head Pro Will if you want to know more.
Here is the news: A group of Forbes players ventured down to Temora to play in their golf weekend. The Saturday was a 2-Person Medley Ambrose event with the Open Stroke held on Sunday.
John Betland and Peter Dawson continued their form in a 'teams' event, winning the Saturday 2-Person Medley Ambrsoe by a handsome margin. In the Open held on Sunday, the Forbes players were in cooee of a win, with Steve Betland deemed Scratch Runner-up on 73 and on countback from John Betland and Shane Sallaway. The winner, from Leeton, finished on 71 Scratch. The other Forbes players contributed to the field.
A reminder to parents to contact Head Pro Will if they have children interested in the Junior Coaching sessions. There is ample room for more to participate so contact him at the Pro Shop (6851 1554) for more info.
The Taylor-Made Equipment Demo Day for Tue 22 August is fast approaching, and Head Pro Will can be seen conducting every religious prayer procedure he knows to ensure there is fine weather for the day. Contact him if you are interested in trying the new gear out.
It is crystal ball time: Saturday 19 August is an Individual Stableford, sponsored by MTA Travel (Forbes). Sunday has the new 9-Hole format Stableford Medley.
And remember that on Sat 26 August we have the Golf NSW KENO sponsored 2-Person Ambrose. This has Mens, Ladies and Mixed categories so all are catered for.
Last week's twin towns veterans golf competition was a hotly contested event with Forbes born and now Parkes resident Phil Bishop getting the decision by a point from Forbes' Barry Parker.
Bishop was in great touch to return 38 points on the composite 18-hole Parkes layout with the ever-consistent Parker a point back on 37.
Thirty-two players contested the event - 17 from Parkes and 15 from Forbes - with Parkes getting the upper hand in the twin-towns shield by 13 points - 217 points to Forbes' 204.
Forbes players dominated the nearest-to-pins with Andrew Grierson (A grade) the closest on the first hole and Kim Herbert and Steve Edwards winning the A and B grades respectively on the 11th.
Don McKeowen of Forbes won the encouragement award.
The ball sweep went to 33 points with the winners as follows: 36 points - Michael Lynch, Tom Delmenico and John Pearce (P); 35 - Alf Davies (F); 34 - Dale Stait and Nim Dziuba (P) and John Milton (F); 33 - Cath Kelly and Mick Bond (P) and Andrew Grierson (F).
This week golfers head to West Wyalong for the monthly Lachlan Valley veterans 18-hole competition. Registrations from 9am for a 10am shot-gun start.
Last Tuesday Peter Scholfield and his brilliant 'Smiley' ball proved the best winning with 31 points while equally impressive was Mike Sutcliffe with 29 points which included a birdie two on the 9th hole for five points.
You too can be like Peter and Mike out in the sunshine any Tuesday with all invited to be at the Pro Shop from 9am for a social hit over 12 holes in a relaxing atmosphere.
By The Roving Reporter
On Wednesday 9th August a 4 Ball Stableford Aggregate Competition was played.
The winners were Enid Baker and Rose Carroll with 71 points and Runners Up Jill Cripps and Ethel Coombs who has 70 points on a countback.
The best individual scores on the day were Jill Cripps 41 points and Kerry Stirling with 40. They won a ball with Debbie Tilley and Robin Lyell. NTP 9th Ev Uphill and 18th Alison Kingston.
Saturday was a 4BBB Medley with 10 of our ladies competing with the 55 men. In the ladies section for NTP Jill Cripps was closest on 9th and Verna Lane on 18th.
Condobolin Open Tournament was Sunday 13th with eight ladies from Forbes heading down the Lachlan. Division One Stableford Winner was Debbie Tilley. Division Two Handicap Runner Up Ann Marie Gaffney with Rose Carroll being the Stableford Winner and NTP. Division One Straightest Drive went to Kerry Stirling and Robin Lyell had straightest drive in Division Two. Congratulations ladies.
Thank you to the Jelbart family and Enid Baker for sponsoring our Wednesday competition.
