Technology in ag focus, plenty of free kids' fun at Bedgerabong Show

Technology in agriculture is a feature of this year's Bedgerabong Show with a field day part of the one-day event for the first time.
Exhibitors span both cropping and livestock, says show secretary Anne Earney, who's thrilled with the response to the show's initiative.
Machinery dealers, precision agriculture, sheep and goat traceabililty, even an automatic gate opener are among the exhibitors:
There really will be something for everyone and well worth your time to wander through what's on show and talk to those in the know.
Bedgerabong Show is this Saturday, August 19 and the local PA and H Association has done everything possible to ensure there's something for every member of the family.
Adults are $15 entry at the gate and children 15 years and under free - with Mrs Earney promising a packed program of free activities and entertainment.
The games and face painting in the Kids Zone and the jumping castle are all free, as are feature entertainers Captain Crackers who's coming to tell us all about his ocean adventures, Dane the Magician and Rob Bast chainsaw sculpting.
Browse the market stalls, or take a seat ringside and watch the ring events and showjumping all day.
Be part of the fun:
A historic tractor pull and vintage car show and shine are on during the day, with the championship dog show running "next door".
It all wraps up with the Earney Earthworks fireworks at dark.
Haven't been before? Bedgerabong is about 32km west of Forbes - you can travel straight out the Bedgerabong Road. You'll see the showground on your left.
