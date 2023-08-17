Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Technology in ag focus, plenty of free kids' fun at Bedgerabong Show

Updated August 18 2023 - 9:38am, first published August 17 2023 - 12:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eli Brown, Fletcher George and Will Cantwell enjoying the warmth of the fire buckets in 2022. Enter your own, there's a people's choice award and a championship to be won.
Eli Brown, Fletcher George and Will Cantwell enjoying the warmth of the fire buckets in 2022. Enter your own, there's a people's choice award and a championship to be won.

Technology in agriculture is a feature of this year's Bedgerabong Show with a field day part of the one-day event for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.