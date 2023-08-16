Work to save our Vampire Jet has begun!
Forbes Shire Council says Midpro Engineering & Irrigation began work on the frame of the historic plane on Tuesday, August 15.
The old, rotted, plywood structure from the front of the fuselage is gone, and work on a new "roll cage" type frame to connect the cockpit to the rest of the fuselage is progressing this week - with welding curtains in place while some of that work is carried out.
The exterior "wrap" will be replaced and repaired with fibreglass matting to form the shape on the exterior of the jet. This work could begin as early as next week.
Once that is complete the hatch can be reattached, glass replaced and painting completed with works expected over the next two months depending on weather.
The Vampire Jet has been the identifying feature of Forbes' Lake-side Apex park since 1971, placed there to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Royal Australian Airforce.
It has been fenced off since early 2022 after a walker noticed its deterioration.
