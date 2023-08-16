Forbes Advocate
Repairs on Forbes' iconic De Havilland Vampire Jet begin

August 17 2023 - 6:00am
The De Havilland Vampire Jet ready for restoration. Picture by Forbes Shire Council
The De Havilland Vampire Jet ready for restoration. Picture by Forbes Shire Council

Work to save our Vampire Jet has begun!

