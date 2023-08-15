Forbes Advocatesport
Doug Osbourne claims AA Grade honours in sporting shooters' 2023 Tim Lynch memorial

By Tony Bratton
Ben Smith congratulates AA Grade winner Doug Osbourne (left) and C Grade winner Dave Coleman at the Tim Lynch Memorial shoot Sunday. Pictures Forbes Sporting Shooters SSAA Forbes Branch
Ben Smith congratulates AA Grade winner Doug Osbourne (left) and C Grade winner Dave Coleman at the Tim Lynch Memorial shoot Sunday. Pictures Forbes Sporting Shooters SSAA Forbes Branch

The Forbes sporting clays held their memorial two day shoot on Saturday and Sunday, August 12 and 13.

