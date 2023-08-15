Doug Osbourne claims AA Grade honours in sporting shooters' 2023 Tim Lynch memorial

The Forbes sporting clays held their memorial two day shoot on Saturday and Sunday, August 12 and 13.
There were 16 members in attendance, from Forbes, Parkes, Eugowra and Gooloogong.
The results of Saturday a 75target five stand shoot were; Mitch McGirr (Parkes) 21-22-18 total 61; Laurie Redfern 20-22-19 total 61; Phil Picker 20-21-15 total 56; Sean McCarthy 18-19-15 total 52; Blake Osbourne (Eugowra) 15-20-17 total 52; David Mitton 18-19-13 total 50; Matt Duffy (Parkes) 20-17-12 total 49; Brian Neilsen 16-17-12 total 45; Wayne Taylor (Gooloogong) 17-15-11 total 43; Phil Cleal 17-14-11 total 42; Ben Smith 14-15-10 total 39; David Coleman 14-11-12 total 37; Brendon Blackhall (Parkes) 11-11-12 total 34; Grant Neilsen 12-12-8 total 32; Mathew Mitton 9-9-5 total 23.
The members in attendance for Tim Lynch Memorial Shield shoot on Sunday came from Forbes, Temora, Eugowra, Dubbo, Batemans Bay, Griffith, Caragabal and Bathurst.
The results of Tim Lynch 100 target Memorial Shield field shoot were:
The next shoot for the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting clay's will be on Sunday 10th September 2023, this will be a 100 target field shoot starting at 10am. If wet a five stand shoot will be held. For all information contact: Norm Brook 0458664541 or Tony Bratton 68523349; Ben Smith 0427524151; Doug Davis (02) 68523249 & Phil Picker (02) 68516494.
The next S.S.A.A. sporting shooters .22 cabilre and other rimfire rifle (.22 magnum or.17HMR) will be this Sunday August 20 starting at 10am, The centre- fire shoot will take place at 2pm on Sunday after the rimfire shoot. The next Wednesday shoot will be August 30 starting at 2pm.
All shoots are at the Bedgerebong road range - turn right onto Dr. Young Drive. All target shooters are welcome. Any person wishing try rifle or shotgun shooting can attend to take part after filling out a P650 form at the club, Junior shooters must be 12 years or over.
For all information on .22 calibre rimfire shooting contact: Wayne Facey 0414524059, Norm Brook 0458664541.
