Defence our strength as Magpies' league tag look to finals

Forbes Magpies league tag and Under 18s squads will fly the black and white flag into our regional rugby league finals series, beginning this weekend.
League tag coach Traie Merritt was thrilled to watch his side hold Parkes out right to the end of Sunday's match, with the final score 22-nil, and he has complete faith in his side as they head into this weekend's elimination final.
"It's pretty exciting times considering we haven't been there (finals) for a couple of years - it's pleasing to get back in there and we'll see how we go," he said.
The Spacecats doubled their efforts in the dying stages of Sunday's game but the Magpies held firm - and that was particularly pleasing for their coach.
There have been a few games through the season where the opposition has only scored a try in the dying minutes of the game so for Merritt, seeing his team hold their defence right to the final buzzer was a good indication of their finals readiness.
"It showed on the weekend that the girls are pretty keen," Merritt said.
Unfortunately Merritt's squad will be missing some of their junior players - due to rugby union finals commitments - as they run on against an unknown Lithgow squad this weekend.
Sunday's victory also made full time celebrations all the sweeter for Jess Ruge, marking her 100th game for the club.
Courtney Hodge was outstanding on Sunday as was Elise Girot-Serplet. India Draper has been a welcome addition to the Forbes team this year too.
"It's been a whole team effort," Merritt said of qualifying for the finals.
